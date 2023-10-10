Over 187,500 displaced in Gaza Strip since Hamas's assault on Israel

More than 187,500 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since Hamas's surprise assault on Israel on Saturday sparked massive air strikes on the territory, the United Nations said Tuesday. Palestinian men carry bread through a heavily bombed street following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City on October 10, 2023. Israel kept up its deadly bombardment of Hamas-controlled Gaza on October 10 after the Palestinian militant group threatened to execute some of the around 150 hostages it abducted in a weekend assault if air strikes continue without warning. (AFP)

"Displacement has escalated dramatically across the Gaza Strip reaching more than 187,500 since Saturday," with most taking shelter in UN schools, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement, adding: "These new displacements add to some 3,000 Palestinians who were displaced from previous escalations."

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON