Over 22,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7

A total of 22,185 Palestinians have been killed and 57,035 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Israel-Hamas War: Smoke billowing over central Gaza following Israeli strikes on January 1, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas.(AFP)

Some 207 Palestinians were killed and 338 were wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.