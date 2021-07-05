Home / World News / Over 99% of Covid-19 deaths in US are unvaccinated people: Fauci
Anthony Fauci noted that the United States is very fortunate that it has enough vaccines to vaccinate essentially everybody in the country.(Bloomberg)
Anthony Fauci noted that the United States is very fortunate that it has enough vaccines to vaccinate essentially everybody in the country.(Bloomberg)
world news

Over 99% of Covid-19 deaths in US are unvaccinated people: Fauci

  • The United States has registered over 605,000 deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic, the highest national toll in the world.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 01:27 PM IST

America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that about 99.2% of recent Covid-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people.

Fauci said “it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable," news agency AP reported on Sunday.

The news agency quoted Fauci's remarks at NBC's “Meet the Press” programme where he said that it's frustrating “where you have a formidable enemy” in the coronavirus and “yet we do have a countermeasure that's highly, highly effective. And that's the reason why it's all the more sad and all the more tragic why it isn't being completely implemented in this country.”

Fauci cited the reasons for opposition to the vaccine by some Americans, whether it's “ideological” or whether some “are just fundamentally anti-vax or anti-science.” He said the country does “have the tools to counter” the pandemic and he's asking people to “put aside all of those differences and realize that the common enemy is the virus.”

He noted that the United States is very fortunate that it has enough vaccines to vaccinate essentially everybody in the country. And there are people throughout the world who would do anything to get vaccines.

The United States has registered over 605,000 deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic, the highest national toll in the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccine covid-19 covid-19 testing coronavirus + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.