IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Oxford finds AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose
The results for the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, gathered from trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, showed that immune responses were boosted with a longer interval to the second dose among participants aged 18 to 55 years.(AFP)
The results for the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, gathered from trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, showed that immune responses were boosted with a longer interval to the second dose among participants aged 18 to 55 years.(AFP)
world news

Oxford finds AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose

The findings of the pre-print paper, which had not been peer-reviewed, supported Britain's decision to extend the interval between initial and booster doses of the shot to 12 weeks, Oxford said on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:12 AM IST

Oxford University and AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine showed in a study it had 76% efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, which increased if the second shot is delayed, backing Britain's vaccine rollout policy.

The findings of the pre-print paper, which had not been peer-reviewed, supported Britain's decision to extend the interval between initial and booster doses of the shot to 12 weeks, Oxford said on Tuesday.

However, the new study did not address concerns about a lack of data on efficacy among the oldest, who the British government have given highest priority in its vaccine rollout.

Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said the data showed the 12-week interval between doses was "the optimal approach to roll out, and reassures us that people are protected from 22 days after a single dose".

Britain has decided to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible by lengthening the amount of time between initial shots and booster shots to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

AstraZeneca's research chief has said 8-12 weeks between doses seems to be the "sweet spot" for efficacy, contrasting with US drugmaker Pfizer, which has warned that the vaccine it has developed with Germany's BionTech was not trialled with such an interval.

The results for the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, gathered from trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, showed that immune responses were boosted with a longer interval to the second dose among participants aged 18 to 55 years.

"Vaccine efficacy after a single standard dose of vaccine from day 22 to day 90 post vaccination was 76%, and modelled analysis indicated that protection did not wane during this initial 3 month period," Oxford academics said in the preprint.

The paper said that vaccine efficacy was 82.4% with 12 or more weeks to the second dose, compared to 54.9% for those where the booster was given under 6 weeks after the first dose.

The longest interval between doses for those aged 56 and over was between 6-8 weeks, so there was no data for the efficacy of a 12 week dosing gap in that cohort.

Europe's medicine regulator has flagged that there is not enough data to determine how well the vaccine will work in people aged over 55, but Britain has expressed confidence the vaccine works in all age groups.

The study said that no-one out of the 12,408 people vaccinated with a single dose of the vaccine was hospitalised with Covid-19 from 22 days after immunisation.

Oxford also said data seemed to suggest the vaccine reduced transmission of infections, with a 67% reduction in positive swabs among those vaccinated in the British arm of the trial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oxford-astrazeneca covid-19 andrew pollard coronavirus astrazeneca university of oxford
app
Close
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo has pushed back against requests to open up vaccines to even more groups of people.(AP)
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo has pushed back against requests to open up vaccines to even more groups of people.(AP)
world news

New York governor Andrew Cuomo says earlier Covid shot for cabdrivers, waiters

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Cuomo said he is directing local governments to make decisions about whether to add groups, and which ones, to the so-called 1B eligible tier, he said in a briefing Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The data published by The Lancet shows that Sputnik V is one of only three vaccines in the world with the efficacy of over 90 per cent but outperforms them in terms of safety," Dmitriev said.(Reuters)
"The data published by The Lancet shows that Sputnik V is one of only three vaccines in the world with the efficacy of over 90 per cent but outperforms them in terms of safety," Dmitriev said.(Reuters)
world news

India key production partner for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, says RDIF CEO

ANI, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:54 AM IST
"India is a key partner in terms of production of vaccine and we do expect that there will be restricted emergency use order for Sputnik V vaccine this month or next," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results for the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, gathered from trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, showed that immune responses were boosted with a longer interval to the second dose among participants aged 18 to 55 years.(AFP)
The results for the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, gathered from trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, showed that immune responses were boosted with a longer interval to the second dose among participants aged 18 to 55 years.(AFP)
world news

Oxford finds AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The findings of the pre-print paper, which had not been peer-reviewed, supported Britain's decision to extend the interval between initial and booster doses of the shot to 12 weeks, Oxford said on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.(ANI)
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.(ANI)
world news

Rihanna tweets on farmers' protests in India, Kangana Ranaut calls her 'fool'

ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:12 AM IST
"Why aren't we talking about this?!", wrote Rihanna, as she added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the micro-blogging site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The prison sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he has rejected as fabricated.(AFP)
The prison sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he has rejected as fabricated.(AFP)
world news

Moscow court orders Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Initially the government will be shipping limited quantities of vaccine to drug stores around the country.(AP file photo)
Initially the government will be shipping limited quantities of vaccine to drug stores around the country.(AP file photo)
world news

Joe Biden moves to provide Covid-19 vaccine to pharmacies

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:55 PM IST
The partnership with drug stores was originally announced by the Trump administration last November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kathleen Hicks would be the first woman confirmed as deputy defense secretary, an opportunity she called “another crack in the glass ceiling.”
Kathleen Hicks would be the first woman confirmed as deputy defense secretary, an opportunity she called “another crack in the glass ceiling.”
world news

Biden’s pick for Pentagon deputy Kathleen Hicks vows to defend nuclear triad

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:51 PM IST
“Nuclear deterrence is the cornerstone of American national security as long as there are nuclear threats out there,” Kathleen Hicks said at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar's soldiers walk near the congress compound in Naypyitaw on February 2. (REUTERS)
Myanmar's soldiers walk near the congress compound in Naypyitaw on February 2. (REUTERS)
world news

US in touch with India, Japan on Myanmar coup

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:50 PM IST
The US also said it has made the determination that deposing of a duly elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi constituted a military coup and the determination will trigger related restrictions and sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The severe infection causing pathogen is multi-drug resistant meaning it is resistant to multi antifungal drugs used to treat types of Candida.(AP representative image)
The severe infection causing pathogen is multi-drug resistant meaning it is resistant to multi antifungal drugs used to treat types of Candida.(AP representative image)
world news

Creature from 'Black Lagoon’: CDC warns of fungal infection

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:50 PM IST
The yeast is reported to be able to enter the bloodstream and spread through the body leading to invasive infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump(AP)
Former US President Donald Trump(AP)
world news

Trump 'provoked violence': Lawmakers say in impeachment trial brief

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:37 PM IST
The managers, all Democrats, argued in the sweeping 77-page document that Trump, speaking to a crowd of supporters in Washington on January 6, whipped them into a "frenzy" shortly before they marched on the US Capitol building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Then Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden talks with a protester objecting to his stance on deportations during a town hall at Lander University on November 21, 2019. (AP file)
Then Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden talks with a protester objecting to his stance on deportations during a town hall at Lander University on November 21, 2019. (AP file)
world news

Biden’s executive orders to undo more of Trump’s immigration policies

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:35 PM IST
This will be the second lot of executive orders issued by President Biden. In the first, seven orders issued on his first day in office, he had rescinded former president Donald Trump’s “Muslim ban”, stopped work on the border wall and reinstated protection from deportation to undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man removes slush from the street in Times Square in New York City, New York, US.(Reuters)
A man removes slush from the street in Times Square in New York City, New York, US.(Reuters)
world news

New York snow sets record, city starts digging out

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The storm closed Covid vaccination sites across the region and tied up road and rail traffic, with trains and subways being suspended in New York on Monday. While school buildings were closed, many students were still required to log on for remote learning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore died on Tuesday morning at Bedford Hospital in central England.(REUTERS)
Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore died on Tuesday morning at Bedford Hospital in central England.(REUTERS)
world news

UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies aged 100

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Moore struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a frame to raise $53 million for the National Health Service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company logo of Tesla cars is seen on the V3 supercharger equipment during the presentation of the new charge system in the EUREF campus in Berlin, Germany.(Reuters)
The company logo of Tesla cars is seen on the V3 supercharger equipment during the presentation of the new charge system in the EUREF campus in Berlin, Germany.(Reuters)
world news

Tesla to recall 134,951 US vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:11 PM IST
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the unusual recall request in a formal Jan. 13 letter to Tesla, saying it had tentatively concluded the 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles pose a safety issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant,(AP)
Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant,(AP)
world news

2 FBI agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:43 PM IST
Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP