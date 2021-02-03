Oxford finds AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose
Oxford University and AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine showed in a study it had 76% efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, which increased if the second shot is delayed, backing Britain's vaccine rollout policy.
The findings of the pre-print paper, which had not been peer-reviewed, supported Britain's decision to extend the interval between initial and booster doses of the shot to 12 weeks, Oxford said on Tuesday.
However, the new study did not address concerns about a lack of data on efficacy among the oldest, who the British government have given highest priority in its vaccine rollout.
Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said the data showed the 12-week interval between doses was "the optimal approach to roll out, and reassures us that people are protected from 22 days after a single dose".
Britain has decided to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible by lengthening the amount of time between initial shots and booster shots to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.
AstraZeneca's research chief has said 8-12 weeks between doses seems to be the "sweet spot" for efficacy, contrasting with US drugmaker Pfizer, which has warned that the vaccine it has developed with Germany's BionTech was not trialled with such an interval.
The results for the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, gathered from trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, showed that immune responses were boosted with a longer interval to the second dose among participants aged 18 to 55 years.
"Vaccine efficacy after a single standard dose of vaccine from day 22 to day 90 post vaccination was 76%, and modelled analysis indicated that protection did not wane during this initial 3 month period," Oxford academics said in the preprint.
The paper said that vaccine efficacy was 82.4% with 12 or more weeks to the second dose, compared to 54.9% for those where the booster was given under 6 weeks after the first dose.
The longest interval between doses for those aged 56 and over was between 6-8 weeks, so there was no data for the efficacy of a 12 week dosing gap in that cohort.
Europe's medicine regulator has flagged that there is not enough data to determine how well the vaccine will work in people aged over 55, but Britain has expressed confidence the vaccine works in all age groups.
The study said that no-one out of the 12,408 people vaccinated with a single dose of the vaccine was hospitalised with Covid-19 from 22 days after immunisation.
Oxford also said data seemed to suggest the vaccine reduced transmission of infections, with a 67% reduction in positive swabs among those vaccinated in the British arm of the trial.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York governor Andrew Cuomo says earlier Covid shot for cabdrivers, waiters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India key production partner for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, says RDIF CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxford finds AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rihanna tweets on farmers' protests in India, Kangana Ranaut calls her 'fool'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow court orders Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden moves to provide Covid-19 vaccine to pharmacies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden’s pick for Pentagon deputy Kathleen Hicks vows to defend nuclear triad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US in touch with India, Japan on Myanmar coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Creature from 'Black Lagoon’: CDC warns of fungal infection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump 'provoked violence': Lawmakers say in impeachment trial brief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden’s executive orders to undo more of Trump’s immigration policies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York snow sets record, city starts digging out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies aged 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla to recall 134,951 US vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 FBI agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox