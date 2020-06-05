e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Oxford vaccine clinical trials to take volunteers from Brazil

Oxford vaccine clinical trials to take volunteers from Brazil

Mexico on Wednesday announced more than 1,000 deaths in a day for the first time, while Brazil reported a record 1,349 daily deaths.

world Updated: Jun 05, 2020 02:31 IST
HT Correspondent and Agencies
HT Correspondent and Agencies
Hindustan Times, Brasilia, London, Washington
Relatives hold candles during a vigil to honour a nurse who died from Covid in Tijuana, Mexico.
Relatives hold candles during a vigil to honour a nurse who died from Covid in Tijuana, Mexico.
         

Brazil and Mexico reported record daily coronavirus death tolls as governments in South America battled to fortify defences against the pandemic with fresh lockdown orders and curfews.

The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that at least 100,000 infections were officially reported worldwide for each of the last five days, adding the Americas bore much of the brunt.

Mexico on Wednesday announced more than 1,000 deaths in a day for the first time, while Brazil reported a record 1,349 daily deaths.

The clinical trial for a vaccine conducted by experts at the University of Oxford will soon recruit 2,000 volunteers in Brazil The university said that on Tuesday, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency approved the inclusion of Brazil in the clinical trials.

Scientists are resuming Covid-19 trials of the now world-famous drug hydroxychloroquine, as confusion continues to reign about the anti-malarial hailed by US President Donald Trump as a potential “game-changer” in fighting the pandemic. It follows widespread criticism of the quality of data in a study in The Lancet which found high risks associated with the treatment.

Covid-19 continued to take a toll on US jobs, with another 1.9 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits, taking the number of those rendered jobless by the pandemic to cross 42 million. Layoffs have slowed down from the peak of 6.6 million in April, as all the 50 states have reopened.

tags
top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Capital’s Covid-19 cases exceed 25,000 mark with 1,359 new infections
Capital’s Covid-19 cases exceed 25,000 mark with 1,359 new infections
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
Health ministry shuts down office for 2 days after around dozen test Covid-19 positive
Health ministry shuts down office for 2 days after around dozen test Covid-19 positive
Hospitals not reserving beds will become Covid-only centres, says Delhi govt
Hospitals not reserving beds will become Covid-only centres, says Delhi govt
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
Delhi bars labs ‘flouting’ rules, test capacity dips
Delhi bars labs ‘flouting’ rules, test capacity dips
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India’s $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India’s $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In