Pak former president Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised

Pak former president Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised

Zardari’s hospitalisation comes ahead of a planned national agitation by a joint front of 11 Pakistani opposition parties, including his PPP, against the Imran Khan government.

world Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 20:26 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad
Imtiaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari during an appearance at the Islamabad High Court in 2019.
Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari during an appearance at the Islamabad High Court in 2019. (AP file)
         

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, who is out on bail after being charged in several corruption cases, was admitted to hospital in Karachi after he complained of feeling unwell.

He was indicted last week in the Park Lane properties and Thatta water supply cases, and had pleaded not guilty.

A spokesperson for Zardari said that doctors are conducting necessary medical tests in a private hospital in Karachi.

Zardari is being tried in different corruption cases launched by the government through the anti-corruption watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

On October 5, an accountability court indicted Zardari in the Park Lane properties and Thatta water supply cases.

During the hearing, the PPP leader pleaded not guilty. The court also indicted 19 other accused in the Park Lane and 15 accused in the Thatta water supply cases.

On September 28, an Islamabad accountability court had indicted Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and other accused in a supplementary reference filed against them by NAB in a mega-money laundering scam.

On September 23, the court had dismissed the ex-president’s applications seeking acquittal in the three supplementary references.

Zardari’s hospitalisation comes ahead of a planned national agitation by a joint front of 11 Pakistani opposition parties, including his PPP, against the Imran Khan government.

