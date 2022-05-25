Pak stares at instability, Shehbaz’s woes mount
New Delhi: Pakistan seems headed for long period of instability with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif facing a political challenge from his ousted predecessor Imran Khan, who is heading a long protest march to Islamabad on May 25, even as the country spirals into a deeper economic crisis (the Pakistani Rupee’s free fall continues), with the Pakistan Army adopting a neutral stance.
According to reports reaching New Delhi, PTI chairman Imran Khan will depart from Peshawar on the morning of May 25 for Islamabad to lead the long march. The call for the march was primarily for people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab with parallel protests in Quetta in Balochistan and local protests in Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad and Karachi of Sindh Province. PTI leaders have said that Khan will announce his next action plan on June 3, and there is a possibility that the former international cricketer may plan a sit-in protest in Islamabad.
The Sharif government is taking the political challenge head-on and has declared section 144 in Sindh province. It has also mounted a countrywide crackdown on Khan’s supporters.
While the Islamic Republic has been in a state of political flux since March this year, the Pakistan Army under General Qamar Jawed Bajwa wants to remain neutral and focus on containing internal strife and economic stability in Pakistan. Rawalpindi GHQ is also concerned over the fall-out of the Taliban taking over power in Afghanistan as the Sunni Pashtun force does not recognize the Durand Line as the international border between the two countries as it divides the tribal Pashtun community.
The political game in Pakistan is complicated with Khan trying to play the victim nationalist card and force an early general election this year.
He believes that his popularity with the young and their apparent disgust with the ruling political dynasties could make him PM once again.
Prime Minister Sharif and his political allies want the government to serve the full term till October 2023 while the former works on the economic revival of Pakistan. The state of the Pakistan economy is precarious with high external debt, double-digit food and fuel inflation and a plunging Pakistani Rupee.
Sharif and his foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have also made strong statements on Kashmir in Pakistan Assembly, UN and China to appease their domestic audience.
The idea of general elections next year also suits the Pakistan Army as Gen Bajwa turns 62 on November 11 and is up for extension as Chief of Army Staff, a position he has held since November 29, 2016. The other reason is that Rawalpindi GHQ has no love lost for Imran Khan after the latter tried to defame the Pakistan Army as corrupt; he also sought to sting the army into action after it decided to be neutral in his political fight by saying “only animals are neutral”. But the Pakistan Army continues to remain neutral even as it watches the developing internal situation in the country with an eye towards the present economic crisis which directly impacts national security.
Shehbaz Sharif’s elder brother Nawaz Sharif also wants an early election before November 2022 so that the new government takes a call on the extension of Gen Bajwa. The argument for early elections also comes from the fact that Khan faces serious resentment among the public for the present economic crisis in Pakistan as well as making the country a pariah with the US and the West. A delay in holding the election could blunt this resentment, and Sharif may well be seen as the man failing to revive the economy, this argument goes.
Either way, Pakistan is in the midst of a serious crisis.
-
Texas shooting: Gunman shot grandmom before school attack; Biden to address
In a horrific mass shooting in Texas, an 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, killed 18 children and 3 adults at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, barely 10 days after the Buffalo supermarket shooting. This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN. Here is what we know about the Texas school shooting: 1. The shooting began around noon.
-
Leaders take different stances on Ukraine war
What the Quad leaders said, or left unsaid, at their summit in Tokyo on Tuesday about the Ukraine crisis reflected the persisting differences within the four-nation grouping on the Russian aggression that has impacted Europe's security architecture. Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra told a media briefing after the summit that the situation in Ukraine had figured in the discussions on regional and global issues at the closed session of the meeting.
-
China, Russia hold air drill near Japan
China on Tuesday went on the offensive against the US' Indo-Pacific strategy and Quad alliance, which includes India, as it launched a diplomatic salvo from Beijing and deployed bomber jets along with Russian fighter aircraft over the seas near Japan. The joint drill by the two nations, the first since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, came amid a meeting of leaders of the Quad block in Tokyo.
-
US birth count rises first time since 2014; blacks see a decline
The US saw the first increase in the number of births last year since 2014, after a pronounced drop during the shutdowns of the first year of the pandemic that disrupted much social and economic activity. The total number of births rose to 3.66 million in 2021, up from 3.61 million the year before, provisional data released by the National Center for Health Statistics showed Tuesday. Read: PM hails India-US partnership.
-
Texas school shooting: Gunman kills 14 students, one teacher
An 18-year-old gunman shot dead 14 children and a teacher at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, the state's governor said. The assailant "shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," Governor Greg Abbott told a news conference. He said the shooting suspect, a local teenager, was also "deceased," adding that "it is believed that responding officers killed him."
