Pak Supreme Court says deputy speaker's rejection of no-trust vote wrong: Report
Pakistan national assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri's ruling which dismissed the no-confidence motion against prime minister Imran Khan was erroneous, chief justice Umar Ata Bandial said on Thursday.
“The real question at hand is what happens next,” Pakistan daily Dawn quoted the chief justice's remarks during the hearing. Adding that the top court would issue a verdict today, the CJP said, "We have to look at national interest."
The apex court's five-member larger bench -- headed by Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel -- is hearing the case.
Ahead of the announcement of verdict by the Supreme Court, security commandos have been deployed inside the premises. Earlier, attorney general Khalid Javed Khan argued that the prime minister was the biggest stakeholder and had the power to dissolve the national assembly, the newspaper reported.
During the hearing, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel said even though deputy speaker Qasim Suri announced the dismissal of no-confidence motion, the ruling was signed by speaker Asad Qaiser. The judge also said that the records of the parliamentary committee meeting which were submitted to the court didn't prove if the deputy speaker was present.
Pakistan is in the midst of turmoil after the President Arif Alvi dissolved the national assembly following the dismissal of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The opposition moved the top court challenging the order and calling it unconstitutional.
Imran Khan and his supporters have alleged a foreign conspiracy to remove his government from power. The Pakistan prime minister named a US diplomat Donald Lu as being involved in the alleged conspiracy to topple his government.
Taiwan to move away from zero-Covid strategy, announces health minister
Taiwan will move away from a zero-Covid policy and instead focus on tackling the most severe infections in an effort to live with the coronavirus, its health minister said Thursday. Taiwan has largely closed its borders and implemented strict quarantine rules throughout the pandemic, keeping infection numbers low. Infections are once again rising but Taiwan's leaders have signalled they will follow other former zero-Covid economies like Singapore, Australia and New Zealand by opening up.
Sri Lankan opposition not ready to push Rajapaksa out of power
The Sri Lankan economic and political crisis is far from over, with the pressure mounting on president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign amid widespread protests. The protesters on Wednesday staged demonstrations outside the office of the chief government whip Johnston Fernando who had stated that the president won't resign in any circumstances.
Russia says it destroyed fuel storage facilities in four Ukrainian cities
The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday its missiles had destroyed four fuel storage facilities in the Ukrainian cities of Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Chuhuiv overnight. The ministry said the facilities were used by Ukraine to supply its troops near the cities of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv and in the Donbas region in the far southeast.
Air Canada suspends Vancouver-New Delhi flights, cites Ukraine war
Air Canada announced on Wednesday that it is suspending direct flights between the Canadian city of Vancouver in the province of British Columbia and the Indian capital of New Delhi for a period of three months, citing the Ukraine war as a one of the reasons. While both India and Canada have eased travel restrictions, flights between the two countries have become more difficult because of the Russian attack on Ukraine.
US to 'boycott' G20 meetings if Russian officials participate: US
In a fresh attempt to isolate Russia over its war on Ukraine, the United States on Wednesday called for its expulsion from G20, or the group of the world's 20 major economies. Janet Yellen, the US' Treasury Secretary, said Wednesday the American side would boycott a number of meetings at the coming G20 summit in Indonesia if Russian officials show up.
