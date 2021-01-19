IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Sinopharm is developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a state-owned subsidiary conglomerate.(REUTERS)
Sinopharm is developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a state-owned subsidiary conglomerate.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Earlier, on Friday Drap had authorised the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:50 AM IST

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Monday approved Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the second vaccine to be given approval for use in the country, reported Dawn.

Earlier, on Friday Drap had authorised the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan.

"In a meeting conducted by [the] Registration Board of Drap today January 18, 2021, another vaccine manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has also been given EUA (emergency use authorisation)," a spokesperson for the regulatory body said in a statement.

Both the Oxford and Sinopharm vaccines were evaluated for their safety and quality and granted EUA "with certain conditions", the statement added.

"This authorisation will be reviewed on a quarterly basis keeping in view further data regarding safety, efficacy and quality," it said.

Sinopharm is developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a state-owned subsidiary conglomerate. The company had claimed the efficacy rate to be 79.3 per cent from last-stage trials, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, China had approved the Sinopharm vaccine for general use in the last month itself. Also, it can be stored at two to eight degrees Celsius, or a normal refrigeration temperature.

It is also been approved in the UAE and Bahrain and is slated for use in Morocco too, reported Dawn.

It is an inactive vaccine, which means the virus was grown in a lab and then killed. The germ is then injected into the body to generate an immune response.

The final proof of the two-dose vaccine's effectiveness will depend on the publication of more data, reported Dawn.

Earlier, on December 30, a special cabinet committee for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, had decided to procure 1.1 million doses of vaccine from Sinopharm. It was also announced that the vaccine would be provided to 500,000 frontline healthcare workers as two doses would be given to each worker and the margin of spoilage was 10 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
app
Close
e-paper
Parler’s domain name is now registered with Epik Inc., a website services company based in Sammamish, Washington.(AFP)
Parler’s domain name is now registered with Epik Inc., a website services company based in Sammamish, Washington.(AFP)
world news

'Our return is inevitable': Parler CEO after app reappears

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:16 PM IST
“Our return is inevitable due to hard work, and persistence against all odds,” CEO John Matze wrote in a new post. “Despite the threats and harassment not one Parler employee has quit. We are becoming closer and stronger as a team.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
It comes days after UK business leaders called for a British government rescue of the Channel Tunnel rail operator as border closures enforced to stop a highly contagious virus variant threatened to push the service toward the brink of collapse.(Reuters Photo)
It comes days after UK business leaders called for a British government rescue of the Channel Tunnel rail operator as border closures enforced to stop a highly contagious virus variant threatened to push the service toward the brink of collapse.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Concerns grow over future of pandemic hit Eurostar rail service linking UK, EU

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Passenger numbers on the cross-Channel train service - which reaches UK, France, Belgium and Holland - have been down 95% since March and are currently believed to be less than 1% of pre-pandemic levels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(File photo)(AFP )
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(File photo)(AFP )
world news

Kremlin says unfazed by calls for sanctions over Navalny's detention

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have said they want European Union foreign ministers to discuss sanctions against Russia over its handling of the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In his speech Conte, who’s heading his second government, sought to win over pro-European centrists, unaffiliated lawmakers and senators from Renzi’s Italy Alive party.(REUTERS)
In his speech Conte, who’s heading his second government, sought to win over pro-European centrists, unaffiliated lawmakers and senators from Renzi’s Italy Alive party.(REUTERS)
world news

Italian PM Conte appeals to Senate for government’s survival

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Fresh from winning a majority in the lower house Monday night, Conte needs the support of the Senate after junior ally and ex-premier Matteo Renzi abandoned his coalition in a clash over European Union recovery funds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students get sanitised before entering classrooms as secondary schools reopen amid the second wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Peshawar, Pakistan.(Reuters)
Students get sanitised before entering classrooms as secondary schools reopen amid the second wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Peshawar, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan crosses grim milestone of 11,000 Covid-19 deaths

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Citing NCOC, Geo News reported that since the start of January 2021, the country has witnessed 48.8 deaths on average daily with hospital intensive care units nearing capacity as active Covid-19 cases surge to 35,485.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The Trump administration views the ACAs as a model to be replicated with other countries around the world," said the document written by the Democratic staff of the Foreign Relations Committee and commissioned by incoming Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.(REUTERS)
"The Trump administration views the ACAs as a model to be replicated with other countries around the world," said the document written by the Democratic staff of the Foreign Relations Committee and commissioned by incoming Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America asylum deals: Report

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:47 PM IST
In 2019, the US signed Asylum Cooperation Agreements (ACAs) with the members of the so-called Northern Triangle of Central America -- El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala -- as part of its policy to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants across its southern border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EU official said the EU could give some vaccines to COVAX which would then distribute them to poor countries.(REUTERS)
The EU official said the EU could give some vaccines to COVAX which would then distribute them to poor countries.(REUTERS)
world news

EU eyes scheme to share surplus Covid-19 vaccines with poorer nations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:35 PM IST
The EU, with a population of 450 million, has already secured nearly 2.3 billion Covid-19 vaccines and candidates from six companies, although most of them still need regulatory approval.
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said his five-year economic plan unveiled in 2016 had failed "tremendously" in almost every sector, though he praised workers for maintaining "stable situations" despite the coronavirus. (REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said his five-year economic plan unveiled in 2016 had failed "tremendously" in almost every sector, though he praised workers for maintaining "stable situations" despite the coronavirus. (REUTERS)
world news

North Korea's trade with China plunges 80% as Covid-19 lockdown bites

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:28 PM IST
China is North Korea's top ally and accounts for some 90% of its trade volumes. Two-way trade plummeted nearly 80.7% to $539 million last year from 2019, Chinese customs data released on Monday showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After receiving her vaccination against the novel coronavirus, 90-year-old Odores H. sits under the domed roof of the vaccination centre in the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany,(AP)
After receiving her vaccination against the novel coronavirus, 90-year-old Odores H. sits under the domed roof of the vaccination centre in the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany,(AP)
world news

Covid-19 pandemic could be source of global crises for years: WEF

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:26 PM IST
While the impact of the pandemic is dominant at the moment, other events will likely come to the fore, according to the survey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Worries over possible unrest or other security threats following the attack on the Congress earlier this month seem to have abated somewhat as investors study the implications for markets of further stimulus. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ File photo)
Worries over possible unrest or other security threats following the attack on the Congress earlier this month seem to have abated somewhat as investors study the implications for markets of further stimulus. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

World shares mostly higher as Biden inauguration approaches

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Benchmarks were higher in Paris, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong but slipped in Shanghai. World markets were subdued on Monday, with US exchanges closed for a holiday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump intends to leave in the morning for his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, arriving before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.(REUTERS)
Trump intends to leave in the morning for his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, arriving before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump leaves town an outcast, trailed by Covid-19 pandemic, joblessness

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The last president who chose not to attend his successor’s inauguration was Andrew Johnson in 1869, another impeached leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the medical team administers a coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine shot at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14, 2021 (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
A member of the medical team administers a coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine shot at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14, 2021 (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

British hospitals use blockchain to track Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Two hospitals, in central England's Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwick, are expanding their use of a distributed ledger, an offshoot of blockchain, from tracking vaccines and chemotherapy drugs to monitoring fridges storing Covid-19 vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Threats to President-elect Joe Biden’s security prompted him to scrap his plan to travel to Washington on an Amtrak train.(AP)
Threats to President-elect Joe Biden’s security prompted him to scrap his plan to travel to Washington on an Amtrak train.(AP)
world news

Inauguration day: Biden arrival in Washington framed by division, heavy security

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Biden will spend the night at Blair House, the guest residence across the street from the White House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city reported 56 new infections on Tuesday, of which 55 are local cases and 23 are untraceable, government officials said at a health department briefing Tuesday afternoon.(Bloomberg Photo)
The city reported 56 new infections on Tuesday, of which 55 are local cases and 23 are untraceable, government officials said at a health department briefing Tuesday afternoon.(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Hong Kong set to extend pandemic control measures amid surging infections

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The moves come after the Asian financial hub reported 107 daily Covid-19 infections on Monday, the most in a month, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a weekly news briefing Tuesday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia has rejected calls from the US and European governments to release Navalny.(via REUTERS)
Russia has rejected calls from the US and European governments to release Navalny.(via REUTERS)
world news

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny urges West to impose sanctions on Putin allies

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Navalny identified eight people as potential targets for punitive measures, including billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP