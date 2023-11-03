Bomb blast targeting police kills five in northwest Pakistan
Reuters |
Nov 03, 2023 01:55 PM IST
The bomb was exploded close to a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city
A bomb blast targeting police killed five people in northwest Pakistan on Friday, rescue and police officials said.
The bomb was exploded close to a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city, police official Mohammad Adnan said.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Rescue official Aizaz Mehmood said five people were killed and another 21 suffered wounds.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- Pakistan