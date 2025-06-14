Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan comes out in support of Iran after Israel's attack, urges Muslim countries to unite

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2025 06:37 PM IST

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif said that all Muslim countries must unite against “Israeli aggression”.

Pakistan on Saturday came out in support of Iran after Israel launched a series of blistering attacks on the Middle Eastern country's nuclear program and its armed forces.

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 8, 2025.(Reuters)
Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 8, 2025.(Reuters)

Pakistan's defence minister, Khawaja Asif, said that all Muslim countries must unite against “Israeli aggression”, according to Dunya News. Follow LIVE updates here.

“In this time of trial, we stand by Iran in every way. We will protect Iranian interests. Iranians are our brothers, and their grief and pain are shared,” Asif said.

Asif said that Israel is targeting not just Iran, but also Yemen and Palestine, adding that unity in the Muslim world is crucial. “If we remain silent and disunited today, then everyone will be targeted eventually,” he said.

Also Read | How Israeli airstrikes landed a heavy blow on Iran's nuclear ambitions

Asif also demanded that a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should be called on Israel's move against Iran, reported 

He further said that non-Muslim populations in the West are protesting against Israel. “Their conscience has awakened—unlike the Muslim world,” he said, according to Dunya News.

Israel's attack on Iran

 

Israel on Friday launched strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities, reportedly killing several Iranian generals and much of the senior leadership of the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace division. According to Iran’s UN ambassador, the attacks killed 78 people and wounded more than 320.

Also Read | Israel, Iran exchanging blows brings Middle East on edge of war: Here's what is happening

In retaliation, Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel the following night, significantly escalating regional tensions. 

Israel said dozens of missiles were launched toward Tel Aviv and other cities on Saturday night. Air raid sirens sounded across Israel as the military urged residents to take shelter. While many missiles were intercepted, some breached Israel’s air defenses, causing damage in parts of the country.

Israel has defended its actions, claiming intelligence indicated Iran’s nuclear programme was nearing the “point of no return.”

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Elon Muskon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Elon Muskon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Pakistan comes out in support of Iran after Israel's attack, urges Muslim countries to unite
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On