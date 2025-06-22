Pakistan condemns US strike on Iran day after nominating Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistan has condemned the United States' recent strikes on Iran nuclear sites, a day after Islamabad backed Donald Trump as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. As per the official statement issued by the Pakistani foreign ministry on Sunday, Pakistan stated it is "gravely concerned" at the risk of a possible escalation of tensions in West Asia. US President Donald Trump at the White House addressing US' strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities (Bloomberg)

Taking to X, Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry stated that the US strikes "violate all norms of international law," adding that Iran has a right to defend itself under the UN Charter. Follow LIVE updates on Iran Israel war here

“The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond,” said Pakistan.

Also Read: How China, UN, others reacted to US airstrikes on Iran: ‘Catastrophic consequences'

“We emphasise the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to end. All parties must adhere to international law, particularly International Humanitarian Law,” Islamabad added further, urging for a return to dialogue and diplomacy “in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.”

Pakistan backs Trump for Nobel Peace prize

In a social media post, Pakistan stated that it will back US President Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026 for his leadership during the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year.

"The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis," the post on X read.

Also Read: Pakistan slammed for Trump Nobel Peace Prize nomination: ‘He backed genocidal Gaza war’

Pakistan's statement comes after Trump took to Truth Social and stated that he will "never" get a Nobel prize.

"I should have gotten it four or five times. They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals,” said Trump.