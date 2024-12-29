Pakistan Defence Minister slams Imran Khan, questions his loyalty: ‘Slavery should be immediately accepted’

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif lashed out at former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of seeking foreign intervention from the United States despite his past statements rejecting such involvement. Pakistan's cricket fans hold a poster with imprisoned former premier Imran Khan following the third International cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan, at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa,(AP)

ARY News, citing Asif, stated that Khan is the first politician to 'beg for America's assistance,' adding that Asif said, 'He once said, "Slavery is unacceptable," and now says, "Slavery should be immediately accepted."'

Further, as per ARY News' report, Asif questioned the former Prime Minister's loyalty, stating, "This person has a history; someone tell me, to whom has he been loyal? Not even his own party members can name anyone he has been loyal to."

Khwaja Asif also expressed confusion over PTI's sudden shift in stance, asking, "What happened in the last 15 days that PTI agreed to talk? Was it a charm or a spell that made them change their mind?"

He also mentioned that no one consulted him about the necessity of negotiations, stressing the importance of including all power centres in the process.

Asif concluded by suggesting that negotiations with PTI should involve all power centres to ensure a balanced and inclusive approach. Despite conflicts and differences with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif emphasised that they continue to respect the Charter of Democracy, according to ARY News.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said that PTI founder Imran Khan, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari should come together to resolve Pakistan's problems, as reported by ARY News.

Rana Sanaullah stated that national issues can only be resolved through talks. He added that PML-N saved the country from default, even by suffering a political setback.