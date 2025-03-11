Pakistan diplomat, on a vacation, denied entry into US: Report

The United States denied entry to Pakistan's ambassador to Turkmenistan and deported him from Los Angeles, according to a report in the Pak media outlet The News. Ambassador KK Wagan was reportedly heading to Los Angeles on a vacation when he was stopped by the US immigration officials. Ambassador KK Wagan is a veteran diplomat with extensive experience in Pakistan’s foreign service(X/@SouleFacts)

"Ambassador K K Wagan was deported from the US. He had an immigration objection which led to his deportation," a senior official from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed to The News on Monday.

The report claimed that Wagan was flagged by US immigration due to "controversial visa references." However, the exact nature of these concerns and the specific references triggering the action remain unclear. After being stopped, the US authorities reportedly forced him to return to his previous departure point, sparking diplomatic concerns about the handling of the situation.

Ambassador Wagan is a veteran diplomat with extensive experience in Pakistan’s foreign service. His career includes key assignments such as serving as second secretary at the Embassy of Pakistan in Kathmandu, deputy consul general in Los Angeles, and ambassador in Muscat, Oman.

Wagan has also held various senior roles, including director general for Overseas Pakistanis, Consular Affairs, and Crisis Management at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is expected that Wagan will be called back to Islamabad for clarification. The report suggests that he may be summoned to explain his position regarding the unusual deportation.

The incident has already been brought to the attention of Pakistan's highest diplomatic authorities. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Secretary Aamna Baloch have been briefed on the matter, while the Foreign Ministry has instructed its Consulate in Los Angeles to look into the case.

US mulls travel ban for people from Pakistan

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that people from Afghanistan and Pakistan might not be able to enter the US soon as the Donald Trump administration was working on a new travel ban.

The ban is based on a review of the security and vetting risks of certain countries, the sources, who requested anonymity, said. Other countries may also be included, though the specifics remain unclear, according to three sources, who requested anonymity, cited in a Reuters report.