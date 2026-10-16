Malibu Bryson Fire: Map, evacuation updates, warning zones as blaze burns near Mulholland Highway

Update (8:57pm): The Bryson Fire has grown to about 40 acres, according to the helicopter coordinator (HLCO). The fire is spreading, with new flames and spot fires appearing near its front. The coordinator said the fire could reach Encinal Canyon Road in about 10 minutes. Malibu Bryson Fire (Unsplash)

Initial story: A fire named Bryson Fire has broken out in Malibu, Los Angeles County, California, as per Watch Duty. The fire is now 20 acres in size, and there is no containment so far.

Where the fire is burning According to Watch Duty, the Bryson Fire is burning on Encinal Canyon Road, west of Mulholland Highway, in Malibu.

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How the fire started and grew According to fire radio traffic, as per the New York Post, the Bryson Fire broke out around 4:40pm local time near Mulholland Highway and Encinal Canyon Road, close to Camp Kilpatrick.

The fire grew from roughly a half-acre to five acres in about 15 minutes. It was burning through medium brush and pushing south.

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