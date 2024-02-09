Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: PML-N's Nawaz Sharif ‘wins’ NA-130 seat from Lahore
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: Independent candidates backed by jailed Imran Khan's PTI claim to ‘win’ the general elections amid delay in results.
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Following a national election on Thursday, Pakistan experienced notable delays in the vote count, prompting the country's election commission to issue a late-night warning to polling officers, urging them to promptly release results, even ten hours after polls had closed. Pakistan's political landscape is predominantly shaped by three major parties: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
The Election Commission of Pakistan began announcing results more than nine hours after voting came to an end.
The National Assembly, comprised of 336 seats, sees 266 candidates elected through direct voting, while the remaining 70 seats are reserved. Among these reserved seats, 60 are designated for women and 10 for non-Muslims, allocated based on each party's representation in the Assembly. Securing a simple majority requires a minimum of 133 seats, but it's speculated by many analysts that the election outcome might not yield a decisive winner.
Key highlights so far:
- Initially, former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, representing the PML-N party led by his brother Nawaz Sharif, secured victory in the NA-123 seat from Lahore, contributing to the party's total of four seats as of 9 am.
- However, despite PML-N's performance, independent candidates supported by the jailed Imran Khan-led PTI party emerged victorious in five parliamentary seats, surpassing PML-N's success.
- The PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, managed to win only three seats as on 9 am, trailing behind both PML-N and PTI.
- Zafar Iqbal, the special secretary at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), attributed the delay in announcing results to an "internet issue," which caused the first official results for a constituency to be announced more than ten hours after polling closed.
- Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party encouraged individuals to remove passwords from their personal WiFi networks via a social media post, aiming to facilitate internet access for anyone nearby.
- With the counting process continuing throughout the night, a clearer electoral landscape is expected to emerge by early Friday.
(With reports from Dawn citing Election Commission results)
- Feb 09, 2024 11:11 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: Here are the top updates
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: Imran Khan's PTI party faced restrictions from contesting Thursday's election as a unified bloc. However, unofficial counts by local TV stations indicate that independent candidates, many of whom were endorsed by his party, are leading in most constituencies.
Connectivity issues on Friday have delayed the release of Pakistan's election results. The vote, marked by sporadic violence and a shutdown of mobile phone services, also saw the sidelining of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party. Read the top updates hereFeb 09, 2024 11:02 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index crashed by 2,300 points, says report
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: The benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced a sharp decline of over 2,300 points before bouncing back, amid ongoing delays in the release of election results, Dawn reported
Trade volume plummeted to a low of 61,781.76, marking a decrease of 2,356 points compared to the previous day's close. However, it later recovered to 62,562.80 by 9.47am.Feb 09, 2024 10:54 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: Latest winners according to Election Commission
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: Here are the latest winners according to the results being announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, as reported by Dawn.
• Rana Mubashir Iqbal of PML-N secures victory in NA-124 Lahore (VIII) with 55,387 votes.
• Chaudhry Salik Hussain, representing PML-Q, emerges victorious in NA-64 Gujrat III with 105,205 votes.
• PTI-backed independent candidate Qaisara Elahi, wife of Pervez Elahi, secures the second position with 80,946 votes.
• Muhammad Atif, supported by PTI, wins NA-22 Mardan II with 114,748 votes.
• Chaudhry Salik Hussain from PML-Q clinches victory in PP-32 Gujrat-VI with 55,615 votes.Feb 09, 2024 10:29 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: Results ‘delayed’ due to ‘lack of connectivity’ says Interior minister
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: Pakistan's interior minsiter on Friday said that there is a delay in the election results due to ‘lack of connectivity’.
“Concerns regarding delay in processing of results to the concerned Returning Officers of the public and media have been addressed. This has been attributed to a lack of connectivity, which was a result of the precautions taken to ensure foolproof security#Election2024,” he wrote on X.
“Protocols to ensure the safety of both the crew and the belt are comprehensive and time-consuming. The situation is now satisfactory and the results are expected to continue,” he said in another post.
Feb 09, 2024 09:51 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: ‘Accept the defeat,’ says Imran Khan's PTI to Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: Jailed Imran Khan's PTI showed ‘shocking victory’, according to the unofficial results cited by Bloomberg, leaving behind Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and asked him to ‘accept the defeat’.
“Show some grace @NawazSharifMNS, accept the defeat! People of Pakistan will never accept you. This is a golden opportunity to regain some credibility as a democrat. Daylight robbery is going to be rejected massively by Pakistan! #PTIWon #RespectMandate,” PTI wrote on X.
Both major parties claimed victory in the unofficial results.
Gohar Khan, the chairman of Imran Khan’s PTI party, said in a post on X that it was leading in more than 150 seats but that “attempts are being made to change the results.” Sharif’s party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, similarly declared it would form a government in Islamabad, with information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb saying the group’s position was “strong.”
(Please note that official counting is still underway by the Election Commission of Pakistan.)Feb 09, 2024 09:26 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb ‘confident’ on forming govt at Centre as well as Punjab
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the ‘party will form the government in the Centre and Punjab’.
“Inshallah, Pakistan Muslim League (N) will form the government in the Federation and Punjab and a new era of public service will begin. The results of the election cell of the party continue to arrive. Due to non-availability of mobile and internet services, it became difficult to get the results. The position of Muslim League (N) is strong. By the grace and grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan Muslim League (N) will fulfill its solemn commitment to serve the people and relieve them from their problems as always,” she wrote on X.
In a post on X, she said that the results were still being received by the party’s election cell. “Due to the unavailability of mobile and internet services, it became difficult to get the results,” she said, adding that the party’s position was “strong”.Feb 09, 2024 09:01 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live: Imran Khan's PTI wins 5 seats, Nawaz Sharif's PML-N claims 4, and PPP secure 3 so far
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: According to reports citing the results from the Election Commission of Pakistan, here are the number of seats won by three major parties in the general election, for which voting took place on Thursday,
• Jailed Imran Khan's PTI wins five seats so far
• Nawaz Sharif's PML-N wins four seats
• Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's PPP wins three seatsFeb 09, 2024 08:42 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: PTI-backed candidate Fazal Muhammad Khan wins NA-25 Charsadda II seat
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Fazal Muhammad Khan, supported by Imran Khan's PTI, emerges victorious in NA-25 Charsadda II, securing 100,713 votes, as per Dawn citing the election commission results. Awami National Party's Aimal Wali Khan secures second place with a total of 67,876 votes, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan.Feb 09, 2024 08:29 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: PPP candidate wins NA-195 Larkana seat
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Nazeer Ahmed Bughio, representing the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), secures victory in NA-195 (Larkana) with a total of 133,830 votes, as per Dawn citing Election Commission results. Safdar Ali Abbasi from the Grand Democratic Alliance clinches second place with 48,893 votes.Feb 09, 2024 08:10 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Imran Khan's PTI wins 4 seats, Nawaz Sharif's PML-N claims 4, and PPP secure 2
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: According to reports citing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), here are the number of seats won by the three major parties so far:
• Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won four seats so far
• Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif's PML-N claimed four seats, and
• Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) secured two seats so farFeb 09, 2024 07:36 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Latest winners from PML-N, PTI and PPP
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: According to the Dawn reports that cited Election Commission of Pakistan, here are the latest winners from Nawaz Sharif's PML-N, Imran Khan's PTI and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's PPP
• Independent candidates Muhammad Abdul Salam and Sultan Room, supported by PTI, emerge victorious in their respective seats from PK-58 Mardan and PK-9 Swat.
• Faisal Khan, representing PML-N, secures victory in PK-52 Swabi IV with 42,269 votes.
• Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman, the PPP candidate, wins NA-216 Matiari with 124,536 votes.Feb 09, 2024 07:25 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Former Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on polls
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took to X to talk about the general election, for which voting took place on Thursday, saying, “The people of Pakistan have spoken, loudly and clearly; any attempt to manipulate their mandate will result in unsustainable chaos. The heat of the electoral process has passed; it is time to allow the country to heal. The political leadership - Mian Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, and others - must rise above petty politics and work together to confront the immense challenges our country is facing; they need to recognise that history is not kind to selfish politicians.”Feb 09, 2024 07:14 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: PTI-backed candidate Basharat Raja alleges electoral discrepancy
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Imran Khan's PTI-supported contender, Basharat Raja, alleges a discrepancy between the results in Form 45 and Form 47 for Rawalpindi’s NA-55 constituency. In a video he shared on X, Raja claims a 50,000 vote lead and states his opponent “did not win from any polling station in the entire constituency”.
Meanwhile, as per Election Commission of Pakistan cited by Dawn, PPP's Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman clinches victory in NA-216 Matiari with 124,536 votes, while PML-N's Sardar Ghulam Abbas secures NA-59 Talagang-cum-Chakwal with 141,680 votes.Feb 09, 2024 07:02 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: US says ‘it is people of Pakistan to decide its future leadership’
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: The US said on Thursday that it is the "people of Pakistan to decide their future leadership" as the country underwent its general elections amid accusations of rigging and electoral malpractice, news agency PTI reported.
"Millions of Pakistanis went to the polls today to vote, and I will reiterate that Pakistan's future leadership is for the Pakistani people to decide, and our interest continues to be in the democratic process," said State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel during his daily news conference.
He condemned all instances of election-related violence, both in the weeks leading up to the polls and on the polling day itself.
"These kinds of election-related violence, we believe, affected a broad range of political parties across Pakistan. It impacted polling stations, election officers, as well as the election commission,” he said while also voicing concerns about the restrictions on the exercise of freedom of expression.Feb 09, 2024 06:52 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: PTI-backed candidate wins Swat’s NA-3 seat, PPP wins first seat
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: According to Dawn reports citing the election commission results,
Feb 09, 2024 06:43 AM IST
- In Swat's NA-3 constituency, Saleem Rehman, supported by PTI, emerges victorious with 81,411 votes, as per the preliminary result declared by the ECP.
- Meanwhile, in NA-199 Ghotki, PPP candidate Ali Gohar Khan secures success with 154,832 votes, according to the ECP's announcement.
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: PTI-backed candidate Fazal Khan wins NA-25 Charsadda
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Fazal Khan, backed by jailed leader Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has secured victory with more than 100,000 votes in NA-25 Charsadda, Dawn reports citing the preliminary result announced by the ECP.Feb 09, 2024 06:37 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Former PM Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-123 Lahore seat
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Former prime minister and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif wins the NA-123 seat from Lahore with 63,953 votes, Dawn reports, citing election commission.Feb 09, 2024 06:27 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: ‘This year's elections one of most the controversial,’ says Pakistani journalist
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: On general elections held in Pakistan on Thursday, Pakistani journalist and YouTuber Matiullah says, “One can say that the elections 2024 can be termed as one of the most controversial elections in the history of Pakistan. Today, on the polling day, telephone networks across the country were shut down, internet facilities were shut down and there was a complete communication and information black out.”
(With news agency PTI inputs)Feb 09, 2024 06:23 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Two seats won by Nawaz Sharif led PML-N
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: As the Election Commission started to announce the results for the general election, it declared results for four parliamentary seats, with two each being won by Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N and two won by independent candidates, Reuters reported, citing the election body's website.Feb 09, 2024 06:10 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Election Commission begins to announce results
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: The Election Commission began announcing results for the general election, which took place on Thursday, as reported by Dawn.
Feb 09, 2024 06:01 AM IST
- Abrar Ahmed, representing the PML-N, has emerged victorious in NA-55 Rawalpindi IV with 78,542 votes, as confirmed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Similarly, Tahir Iqbal, also from the PML-N, has secured victory in NA-58 Chakwal I.
- In PS-6 Kashmore III, Mehboob Ali Khan Bijarani, a leader of the PPP, has garnered success with 86,365 votes. Additionally, Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar has clinched victory in PS-21 with 63,578 votes.
- Sohail Anwar, another PPP candidate, has been declared the winner from PS-12 Larkana, as per the Election Commission of Pakistan.
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Vote counting underway
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Vote counting is underway in Pakistan's general election, which has been disrupted by violence from armed groups and the suspension of mobile phone services. The electorate, consisting of over 128 million registered voters, is selecting representatives for both the National Assembly and the four provincial legislatures.
