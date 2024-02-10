 Nawaz Sharif's indirect message for India, says ‘will improve ties…’ | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Pakistan elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif's indirect message for India, says ‘will improve ties…’

Pakistan elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif's indirect message for India, says ‘will improve ties…’

PTI |
Feb 10, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Nawaz Sharif says his government would try to improve ties with neighbouring countries in an indirect message for India.

In an indirect goodwill message to India, Pakistan's former premier Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that his government would try to improve relations with the neighbouring countries.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (R) and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) party, next to his daughter Maryam Nawaz (AFP)(AFP)
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (R) and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) party, next to his daughter Maryam Nawaz (AFP)(AFP)

Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) technically emerged the single largest party in the National Assembly despite the fact that the number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supported independent candidates was higher than any political party.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

"We would improve ties with the world and with our neighbours and try to solve all issues with them (neighbours)," the 74-year-old former three-time premier said.

He asked his supporters if they agree with his point of view (regarding ties with neighbours), and hundreds of supporters present to hear him apparently backed him with a roar.

While Sharif stopped mentioning India directly in his speech, the use of word "neighbours" could hardly be missed as Sharif in his previous tenures also tried to mend ties with India.

However, terror attacks on Indian defence installations by Pakistan-based terrorists derailed the Indo-Pak relations.

Sharif made the speech as the complete result of the 265 contested seats of the National Assembly was still awaited.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the results of 224 constituencies have been declared, showing that independents won 92 seats, PML-N 63, PPP 50, Muttahida Qaumi Movement 12 and other parties got 7 seats.

The independents were supported by the PTI and they could join any party after elections except the PTI because its intra-party elections were declared null and void and it was deprived of a common symbol before elections.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On