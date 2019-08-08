Pakistan ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam arrested in Lahore

world

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:36 IST

Pakistan opposition leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz was arrested on Thursday by the country’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a spokeswoman for her party said.

“Maryam Nawaz has been arrested,” Marriyum Aurangzeb, a spokeswoman for Nawaz’s Pakistan Muslim League (N) party said. “NAB arrested her from Lahore and we haven’t been given any reason or grounds for her arrest”.

She was earlier summoned by NAB to submit details in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, Pakistan media reported.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 14:31 IST