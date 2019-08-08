e-paper
Pakistan ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam arrested in Lahore

Maryam Nawaz was arrested from Lahore, spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (N) party said

world Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Islamabad
Maryam Nawaz.
Maryam Nawaz.(AP file photo)
         

Pakistan opposition leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz was arrested on Thursday by the country’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a spokeswoman for her party said.

“Maryam Nawaz has been arrested,” Marriyum Aurangzeb, a spokeswoman for Nawaz’s Pakistan Muslim League (N) party said. “NAB arrested her from Lahore and we haven’t been given any reason or grounds for her arrest”.

She was earlier summoned by NAB to submit details in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, Pakistan media reported.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 14:31 IST

