Pakistan increases petroleum prices by 12.03 per litre

According to the notification, petrol price has been increased by 12.03 per litre and high-speed diesel price by 9.53 per litre.
With the latest hike, the prices of petroleum products have reached a historic high(Reuters file photo)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 08:38 AM IST
Pakistan government on Tuesday dropped a "petrol bomb" on the masses by increasing the prices of petroleum products by up to 12.03 per litre.

According to the notification, petrol price has been increased by 12.03 per litre and high-speed diesel price by 9.53 per litre. Similarly, the price of light-speed diesel has risen by 9.43 per litre while kerosene has been increased by 10.08 per litre, reported The Express Tribune.

With the latest increase, the price of petrol has been increased from 147.82 per litre to 159.86 per litre and high-speed diesel from 144.622 to 154.15 per litre, light diesel oil has been increased from 114.54 per litre to 123.97 per litre and kerosene oil has been increased from 116.48 per litre to 126.56 per litre.

With the latest hike, the prices of petroleum products have reached a historic high. New prices will be applicable from Tuesday midnight.

The new fuel prices will remain applicable till February 28, read official notification, reported The Express Tribune. 

