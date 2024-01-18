Pakistan-Iran news LIVE updates: Official says attack killed ‘all non-Iranians’

Tehran and Islamabad, the neighbours, are facing diplomatic imperilment after retributive airstrikes followed Iran's attack inside Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, in what the Shia-dominated nation claimed to target the bases of the militant Sunni separatist group. Commuters ride along a street at Panjgur district in Balochistan province on January 17, 2024.(AFP)

Pakistan's retaliatory airstrike on Iran's Siestan-o-Baluchistan, allegedly targeting militant positions, killed seven people. The attack comes a day after Islamabad expelled the Iranian envoy in the country and recalled its ambassador from Tehran.

Iran and Pakistan share a 900-km somewhat lawless border that enables militants to move freely between nations.

Earlier this week, Iran attacked inside the restive Balochistan province, allegedly targeting a militant group ‘Jaish al-Adl’, which Pakistan termed a “blatant violation” of its airspace.

The attack and counter-attack raised the threat of violence spilling over to other parts of the Middle East, which is already reeling under the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.