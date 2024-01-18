close_game
Pakistan-Iran news LIVE updates: Official says attack killed 'all non-Iranians'
Live

Pakistan-Iran news LIVE updates: Official says attack killed 'all non-Iranians'

Jan 18, 2024 12:17 PM IST
Pakistan-Iran news LIVE updates: Follow latest updates on the bilateral relations between two nations following recent attacks.

Tehran and Islamabad, the neighbours, are facing diplomatic imperilment after retributive airstrikes followed Iran's attack inside Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, in what the Shia-dominated nation claimed to target the bases of the militant Sunni separatist group.

Commuters ride along a street at Panjgur district in Balochistan province on January 17, 2024.
Commuters ride along a street at Panjgur district in Balochistan province on January 17, 2024.(AFP)

Pakistan's retaliatory airstrike on Iran's Siestan-o-Baluchistan, allegedly targeting militant positions, killed seven people. The attack comes a day after Islamabad expelled the Iranian envoy in the country and recalled its ambassador from Tehran.

Iran and Pakistan share a 900-km somewhat lawless border that enables militants to move freely between nations.

Earlier this week, Iran attacked inside the restive Balochistan province, allegedly targeting a militant group ‘Jaish al-Adl’, which Pakistan termed a “blatant violation” of its airspace.

The attack and counter-attack raised the threat of violence spilling over to other parts of the Middle East, which is already reeling under the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 18, 2024 12:17 PM IST

    ‘Any conflicts would be unfortunate’, says defence expert

    "Iran is a powerful military country, and so is Pakistan. Any conflicts starting at this stage would be most unfortunate if that were to happen," Air Marshal (retd.) and defence expert Anil Chopra, said after Pakistan launched an airstrike on Iran.

  • Jan 18, 2024 12:11 PM IST

    Official claims Pakistan attack killed ‘all non-Iranians’

    The Iranian state media reported that the recent retaliatory attack by Pakistan killed three women and four children in the country's southeast border. "Three women and four children were killed in this incident. All non-Iranian nationals,” the local media reported, quoting the deputy provincial governor of Siestan-o-Baluchistan.

