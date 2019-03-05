Pakistan issues order to seize assets of all banned outfits

The Pakistan government has issued an order to streamline a process for the implementation of sanctions against individuals and entities of all banned outfits as designated by the UN Security Council, the Foreign Office announced.

The UN Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019, has been issued in accordance with the provisions of Pakistan’s UN Security Council (UNSC) Act, 1948.

Interpreting the order, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said it means that the government has taken over the control of all proscribed outfits operating in the country.

“(From now onwards), all kinds of assets and properties of all (banned) organisations will be in the government’s control,” the spokesperson told Dawn news.

He added that the government will also seize the charity wings and ambulances of such outfits.

“The objective of the (order) is to streamline the procedure for implementation of Security Council Sanctions against designated individuals and entities,” Faisal said.

Also on Monday, a high-level meeting was held at the Interior Ministry to discuss the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The Ministry has directed all provincial governments to “speed up” action against banned organisations.

The developments come a day after reports emerged of a decisive crackdown to be imminently launched by the government against extremist and militant organisations in the country, Dawn news said.

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government had taken a firm decision that there would be stern action against all militant groups.

But he refused to give any timeline for the operation against militant groups.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 10:37 IST