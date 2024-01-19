close_game
Pakistan may soon reestablish full diplomatic relations with Iran after dispute

ByMallika Soni
Jan 19, 2024 08:40 PM IST

Pakistan-Iran Relations: The cabinet headed by Pakistan's caretaker prime minister endorsed a move to re-establish full diplomatic relations with Iran.

Pakistan's cabinet decided to end a standoff with Iran that saw the countries exchange missile and drone strikes at what they each said were militant targets, news agency Reuters reported citing broadcaster Geo TV. The cabinet headed by Pakistan's caretaker prime minister endorsed a move to re-establish full diplomatic relations with Iran, Geo TV reported.

Miniature soldiers are seen in front of Iranian and Pakistani flags in this illustration taken,(Reuters)
Miniature soldiers are seen in front of Iranian and Pakistani flags in this illustration taken,(Reuters)

This comes as Pakistan's foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said that Islamabad does not wish to escalate the standoff with Iran ahead of the cabinet meeting where Pakistan's caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar met with military services chiefs as he aimed at a “broad national security review in the aftermath of the Iran-Pakistan incidents”.

Iran said the strikes killed nine people in a border village on its territory, including four children while Pakistan said that the Iranian attack in its territory killed two children.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

