Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
world news

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to arrive in Sri Lanka on Tuesday

The bilateral talks are expected to focus on various sectors including trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, technology, defence and tourism.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:33 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold wide-ranging talks with Sri Lankan leaders on various issues such as trade, defence and technology during his one-day visit to the island nation.

Khan, who is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening, will hold deliberations with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa. He will meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday, the foreign ministry has confirmed.

The bilateral talks are expected to focus on various sectors including trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, technology, defence and tourism.

This is the first visit by a Pakistan prime minister to Sri Lanka since Nawaz Sharif visited the country in 2016.

Khan’s last visit to Sri Lanka was in 1986 when he was the captain of Pakistan cricket team during the acrimonious Test series where he accused the local umpires of bias.

Khan’s visit coincides the current controversy over the forced cremations of the island’s minority Muslim community members who die due to the COVID-19. The government continues its policy of forced cremations despite objections from rights groups.

Khan congratulated Sri Lanka earlier this month when Prime Minister Mahinda made a comment in parliament that burials would be allowed for Muslim victims of Covid-19. However, the decision is yet to be implemented.

International rights group Amnesty International in an open letter to Khan had urged him to take up the issue of forced cremations with Sri Lankan leaders during his visit.

“We urge you to raise this issue of forced cremations at the highest levels possible during your visit to Sri Lanka, in solidarity with a minority community who has been stripped of any means of recourse. We urge you to call upon the Government of Sri Lanka to stop forced cremations and to bring to an end discrimination faced by the Muslim community in Sri Lanka,” the letter said.

The bloc of wealthy nations -- comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States as well as the European Union's High Representative reiterated their opposition to the February 1 coup and the increasingly heavy-handed response to demonstrations against it.(AP)
world news

G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:46 PM IST
The G7 called for an end to the "systematic targeting" of protesters, doctors, civil society and journalists and for the military junta to revoke its declared state of emergency.
A man walks to his friend's home in a neighbourhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, US.(Reuters)
world news

After snowstorm, the next challenge facing Texans: High energy bills

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), Texas' utility regulator, said on Saturday that it is investigating "the factors that combined with the devastating winter weather to disrupt the flow of power to millions of Texas homes."
Known for his elegant manner and trademark goatee beard, Yamani's 24-year tenure running the oil affairs of the world's biggest crude producer made him a global celebrity during the inflationary "oil shocks" of the 1970s.(AP)
world news

Yamani, the Saudi oil minister who brought the West to its knees

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Yamani was a witness to the 1975 murder of the Saudi king who had plucked him, a non-royal, from obscurity to be oil minister.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley(REUTERS)
world news

Rishi Sunak plans more Covid aid for UK as unemployment climbs

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • The chancellor of the exchequer will set out the details in his March 3 budget after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a timeline for reopening the UK economy that keeps some businesses closed until at least June 21.
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed Australian flag in this illustration photo taken February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Reaction to Facebook agreeing a concession deal with Australia on media bill

Posted by Prashasti SinghReuters, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:34 PM IST
"Facebook and Google have not hidden the fact that they know that the eyes of the world are on Australia, and that's why they have sought to get a code here that is workable," Josh Frydenberg, Australia's Treasurer said.
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File photo(REUTERS)
world news

China condemns Canada's motion calling treatment of Uighurs genocide

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Canada's parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China's treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region constitutes genocide.
Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, attends a news conference at Rideau Cottage.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Genocide vote pressures Canada PM Trudeau to take harder line on China

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Lawmakers approved a declaration Monday afternoon recognizing “that a genocide is currently being carried out by the People’s Republic of China.”
In this image taken from a video, an immigration truck with unidentified people onboard is driven on a road that leads to Lumut Naval Base Tuesday, in Lumut, Malaysia. (AP)
world news

Malaysian court halts deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Amnesty said the court will hear their appeal Wednesday and urged the government to reconsider its plans to send the migrants back home, where human rights violations are high following a Feb. 1 military coup that deposed the country's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 1,10,05,850 -- the second in the world after the US. The death toll is 1,56,385 -- fourth globally.(AP)
world news

US looking forward to 'overarching' MoU to enhance health cooperation with India

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The US is partnering with India to strengthen the global response to Covid-19 ranging from addressing infectious disease outbreaks, strengthening health systems to securing global supply chains.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
world news

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to arrive in Sri Lanka on Tuesday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
world news

Violence against civilians surges in Afghanistan after peace talks: UN report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:28 PM IST
US-brokered peace talks began in September but progress has since slowed and violence has risen with uncertainty over whether international forces will pull out troops by May as originally planned.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said people were “sick and tired” of violence in Hong Kong and intervention by foreign forces in the city.(AP file photo)
world news

Carrie Lam backs HK electoral changes excluding 'rather hostile' opponents

AP, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • Carrie Lam said political strife and unrest in the city, including anti-government protests in 2019 as well as protests in 2014, showed there were always some people who are “rather hostile” to the central authorities in China.
Neera Tanden, director of the Office and Management and Budget (OMB) nominee for US President Joe Biden, appears before a Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

What is the controversy around Neera Tanden’s Senate confirmation?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:24 PM IST
The first blow to Tanden’s bid came on Friday when Senator Joe Manchin announced that he would oppose her, citing her controversial tweets. Without support from Manchin in an evenly divided Senate, Tanden needs backing from at least one Republican in order to be confirmed.
In this file photo a Boeing 777/200 of United Airlines is seen at the gate at Denver International Airport (DIA), in Denver, Colorado.(AFP)
world news

Damage to United Boeing 777 engine consistent with metal fatigue: NTSB

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:12 PM IST
The engine that failed on the 26-year-old Boeing Co 777 and shed parts over a Denver suburb was a PW4000 used on 128 planes, or less than 10% of the global fleet of more than 1,600 delivered 777 widebody jets.
Coronel was charged by the US Department of Justice with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States.(REUTERS)
world news

US arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief El Chapo on drug charges

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband's high-profile US trial two years ago where he was convicted of trafficking tons of drugs into the United States, was arrested.
