Pakistan reports first Monkeypox case of 2025; patient returned from Dubai

Pakistan has reported its first case of viral disease Monkeypox, also known as mpox, in 2025, ARY News reported. The patient, who returned from Dubai on January 24, was identified through screening at the Peshawar airport, according to Pakistan Ministry of Health spokesperson. Pakistan recorded its first instance of monkeypox, sometimes referred to as mpox, a viral illness, in 2025. On January 24, the patient returned from Dubai. (AFP)

The patient has been taken to Services Hospital Peshawar for treatment. The latest case takes the total number of mpox cases in Pakistan to 10 since the health emergency was declared.

Pakistan's Ministry of Health has said that effective measures are being taken to protect the people from mpox. The travel history of the patient has disclosed connections to Gulf nations, sparking concerns regarding the virus's spread.

Earlier, a passenger travelling from Sharjah showed symptoms of monkeypox during medical screening. According to airport sources, a passenger identified as Javed Ahmed, travelled from Sharjah, has tested positive for symptoms of monkeypox, ARY News reported.

Ahmed, a resident of Rajanpur, was taken to isolation ward for precautionary measures. Medical authorities have said the case is alarming and are taking strict precautions.

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus. Even though the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates like monkey are suspected to harbor the virus and spread it to humans.

The disease typically starts with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of body. The rash progresses through several stages like vesicles, macules, papules, pustules, and scabs, according to ARY News report.

Additional symptoms may include exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, headache and exhaustion. The incubation period generally lasts from 7 to 14 days, however, it can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness generally lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.