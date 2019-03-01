Pakistan says it will re-open airspace for commercial flights today

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority said airspace closed this week amid tensions with neighbouring India would re-open for commercial flights from 4 pm local time (1100 GMT) on Friday.

“We have got instructions that Pakistan is going to re-open airspace for all commercial flights,” a CAA spokeswoman said. “Flight operations are due to start from 4 pm today.”

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 15:00 IST