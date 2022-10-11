Home / World News / Video: Pakistan students walk out of classes to protest school bus attack

Video: Pakistan students walk out of classes to protest school bus attack

world news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 02:48 PM IST

Pakistan School Bus Attack: The incident occurred outside the Knowledge City School in the Guli Bagh locality, police said.

Pakistan School Bus Attack: People take part in a protest in Mingora, Pakistan.(AFP)
Pakistan School Bus Attack: People take part in a protest in Mingora, Pakistan.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Hundreds of students and teachers in the Swat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province protested against terrorist activities in the region after armed men opened fire on a school van on Monday that killed a driver while injuring a child.

"We know who is behind the current drama. We know why the security forces are helpless against a few so-called terrorists," a protester was quoted as saying by Dawn.

The incident occurred outside the Knowledge City School in the Guli Bagh locality, police said. There were 15 students inside the vehicle at the time of the attack. Injured students have been moved to the Khwazakhela Hospital, Dawn report said.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the "terrorist attack" saying, "Swat's residents are right to hold the security forces responsible for failing to enforce the writ of the state."

Read more: In Greta Thunberg's climate call to action, Pakistan is 'an example'

"HRCP strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a school bus in Swat, in which the driver was killed and a young girl injured," it added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
pakistan
pakistan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out