No-trust vote against Imran Khan yet; Pakistan SC may open doors at midnight: Top updates
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held an emergency meeting of his Cabinet on Saturday night, even though his government is expected to lose a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. The National Assembly session to decide the fate of Khan via voting on a no-confidence motion against him stands adjourned yet again. It was expected to resume at 9.30pm (local time) after Isha prayers but appears to have been delayed.
The vote is yet to happen despite the passage of nearly 12 hours since the session started on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the doors of the Islamabad High Court have been opened to execute the Supreme Court's order on no-confidence voting. Judicial staff was also immediately summoned to the Islamabad HC. The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered the incumbent government to face the no-confidence motion on Saturday. The court had turned down the ruling of the Deputy Speaker to reject the no-confidence motion.
Here are the latest updates on Pakistan crisis:
Imran Khan summoned the cabinet meeting at 9pm (local time) at the Prime Ministers' House in Islamabad. Important decisions were expected in the meeting, Geo News reported quoting high-level sources. After the meeting, Khan invited journalists and told them that he is not resigning, according to reports.
Also Read | Pak political crisis LIVE updates
>Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Khan, two sources familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters.
>The Chief Justice of Pakistan has decided to open the Supreme Court's doors at 12am, as the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is yet to allow voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan, reported Pakistan's Geo News quoting sources.
>Ahead of the no-trust vote in National Assembly, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a reference against 20 defiant party members to assembly speaker Asad Qaiser with an aim to get them disqualified, reported local media. The reference, filed on the behalf of PTI chairman Imran Khan under Article 63(A) of Pakistan's constitution, was handed over to the speaker by the party's chief whip Amir Dogar, reported The Nation. The disqualification is being sought on the fact that the dissident members were elected on PTI's ticket, according to the text of the reference.
>According to National Assembly Secretariat sources, the session is likely to continue till midnight.
>Khan's close aide on Saturday warned that those who bought MPs will be responsible if martial law is imposed in the country. The remarks by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry came hours after Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged that Khan was seeking military intervention in the country’s political affairs by delaying voting on the no-confidence motion and to create a constitutional crisis.
>Two PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mahmood Qureshi changed their Twitter bio to "former" federal minister. Imran Khan loyalists changed their Twitter bio to "former" Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and "former" Foreign Minister of Pakistan respectively. However, minutes later, Chaudhry restored his bio to its original state while Qureshi's bio still remains unchanged.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
UK PM meets Zelenskyy, YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel | Top points
Over 4.4 million Ukrainian refugees have fled their nation since the Russian invasion started on February 24, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR. The latest figures said that the total number of refugees were 4,441,663 on Saturday, which was 59,347 more than the day before.
-
Australia PM cooks Modi's 'favourite' khichdi, 'celebrates' new trade ties
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison commemorated India-Australia ties by cooking Indian delicacies on his “curry night”, the photos of which he also posted on his Instagram handle. “To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujurat province, including his favourite Khichdi,” Morrison wrote on Instagram, featuring photos of the food and him in the kitchen.
-
British PM Johnson meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy on ‘surprise’ visit to Kyiv
The UK on Friday announced an additional military package amounting to 100 million Euros for Ukraine. According to a Downing Street statement shared on Twitter, the aid includes more than 800 NLAW anti-tank missiles, additional javelin anti-tank systems, additional star streak air defence systems, and non-lethal aid such as ballistic helmets, night-vision goggles and body armour.
-
Sri Lanka to seek $3 billion in 6 months to stave off crisis: Finance minister
Anti-government protests have raged across the island for days, with at least one turning violent in the commercial capital of Colombo, in a threat to the country's lucrative tourism industry.
-
What happens if Pak PM Imran Khan loses no-confidence vote?
Pakistani opposition political parties have introduced a no-confidence vote in parliament seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, largely on accusations of economic mismanagement. How does the no-confidence vote work? Under the constitution, a prime minister is elected by a majority of the lower house National Assembly, which has 342 members. There will be a vote in the National Assembly to elect a new prime minister to serve until then.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics