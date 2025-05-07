Pakistan travel advisory: Airlines issue alerts after India's strikes - here's a list

Several airlines, including Air India and Qatar Airways, issued a travel advisory for Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor strikes on nine terror sites overnight on Tuesday. Airlines urged passengers to check updates before travel. Several airlines issued a travel advisory for Pakistan(Bloomberg)

Early on Tuesday, Indian airline SpiceJet issued an advisory saying airports including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar would be closed until further notice. It further stated that departures, arrivals, and consequential flights would also be impacted.

Soon after India's strikes, the FlightRadar24 map showed several flights in the Pakistani airspace re-routing. The airspace was cleared, as locals posted videos about flight cancellations.

Here are travel advisories issued for Pakistan

In a post on social media, Qatar Airways said it has temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan due to the Pakistani airspace closure. “The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to prioritise the safety of its passengers and crew,” it said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, US had updated its travel advisory for Pakistan to ‘Level 3: Reconsider Travel’ on March 7. In the description, the State Department warned its citizens about travel to the Asian country ‘due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict’.

It asked Americans to not travel to the ‘immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict’.

“Do not travel to the India-Pakistan border, including areas along the Line of Control for any reason. Militant groups are known to operate in the area. India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on their respective sides of the border. The only official Pakistan-India border crossing point for persons who are not citizens of India or Pakistan is in the Province of Punjab between Wagah, Pakistan, and Atari, India,” the advisory added.

Canada maintains its regional advisory for Pakistan, asking citizens to ‘avoid all travel’ to the area within 50 km of the border with Afghanistan and the areas within 10 km of the borders with China, India and Iran.