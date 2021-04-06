Pakistan will take a decade to vaccinate 75% population: Report

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan, a report published in an American publication has said that Islamabad will take around a decade to vaccinate 75 per cent of its population in contrast with the developed countries which would take a much shorter period.

According to a Bloomberg report cited by Arab News, countries like the US, Britain and Israel were likely to reach the 75 percent target within three months while others like Pakistan were expected to immunise the same level of their population in about a decade. As per the same report, India will acquire herd immunity through vaccination in a little over three years.

This comes amid the rising number of cases in Pakistan which has lead to increased restrictions, broader lockdowns and stronger standard operating procedures.

"Increased restrictions, broader lockdowns and stronger sops (Standard operating procedure) enforcement are starting to have effect. Initial signs of positivity slowing. However, due to momentum of last 2 weeks patients on critical care and mortality will stay at high levels for some time. Please follow sops and be safe," Asad Umar, chairman of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) tweeted.

The latest report also said that countries like Germany and France were likely to acquire herd immunity through vaccination in about a year.

Taking Pakistan's current situation in account, the report also raised concern over the issue due to the "general indifference to medical problems once they stop bothering rich countries."

As many as 3953 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 696,184.

Amid the growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Ramadan, Pakistan last Sunday had reported 3,568 coronavirus patients, who are under critical care. This is the highest number ever since the pandemic started. (ANI)

