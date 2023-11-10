Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight just by selling a fish!

Haji Baloch, a fisherman in Pakistan's port city Karachi would have never thought in his wildest of dreams that a catch would change his fortunes overnight.



A resident of Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village, Baloch and his workers caught ‘Sowa’, also known as the golden fish from the Arabian Sea, PTI reported. The entire catch was sold for seven crore Pakistan rupees at the Karachi harbour on Friday, Pakistan Fishermen Folk Forum's Mubarak Khan told the agency. Fishermen are silhouetted as they anchor their boats in Karachi. (Reuters)

The Sowa fish is considered rare because substances from its belly are believed to have great medicinal properties. Baloch told PTI that a fish fetches PKR 70 lakh in the auction. It weighs between 20-40 kgs and can grow up to 1.5 metres.



The Sowa also holds cultural and traditional significance, finding its use in traditional medicines and local cuisine.

“We were fishing in the open sea of Karachi...when we came across this huge cache of golden fish, and it was a windfall for us,” Baloch was quoted as saying, adding that he will share the money with his crew of seven people.



In 2021, a fisherman in Jiwani area of Gwadar had become rich overnight after he caught a 48-kg Sowa fish and sold it for 86.4 lakh Pakistani rupees in the auction, Geo News reported.

