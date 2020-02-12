e-paper
Home / World News / Pakistani man thrashed by first wife during his 3rd wedding: Report

Pakistani man thrashed by first wife during his 3rd wedding: Report

The first wife, Madiha, and her relatives barged into the wedding reception venue of Asif Rafiq in Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi area on Monday night.

world Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Karachi
The police have told the two persons involved to settle dispute in civil court. (HT File / Photo used for representational purpose only )
         

A Pakistani man was rescued by the police after his first wife gatecrashed his third wedding and brutally thrashed him and tore up his clothes in front of guests here, a media report said on Wednesday.

Madiha and her relatives barged into the wedding reception venue of Asif Rafiq in Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi area on Monday night and claimed that was married to him in 2014, The Express Tribune reported.

She claimed that Rafiq had married another woman, a Jinnah University employee, without her consent and apologised to her after she objected to his second marriage, promising to stay only with her, the report said.

Madiha and her family brutally thrashed Rafiq during the reception and tore his clothes, the report said, adding that the police also beat him up after detaining him.

Rafiq tried to escape from the police station but was chased by Madiha’s family, forcing him to hide under a parked bus. He was caught and beaten up again before being rescued by some people, it said.

According to Rafiq, he had divorced Madiha and therefore does not require anyone’s permission to remarry, saying: “It is my right to marry four women at the same time”.

Meanwhile, the police asked Madiha and Rafiq to approach the court as it was a civil dispute.

The police will register a case over the thrashing of Rafiq after a medical examination, the report added.

