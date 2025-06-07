Pakistani officials impose Karachi beach ban due to rising drownings in monsoon

The Karachi administration has imposed a temporary ban on visiting beaches due to strong waves and rough sea conditions. The ban, effective from June 6 to 13, applies to popular beaches like KANNUP, Sunerah, Mubarak Village, Turtle Beach, and Dua Chowk, ARY News reported. In Karachi, Pakistani officials have ordered a beach ban due to strong waves caused by monsoon weather(AP)

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) requested the ban due to increasing drowning cases and hazardous waves during the monsoon season.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi emphasised that this measure ensures public safety and prevents potential fatalities, as per ARY News.

The ban prohibits swimming, bathing, diving, and all entertaining activities at the mentioned beaches. Law enforcement officials will take action against those violating the ban under Section 195 (i) (a) and Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to ARY News, the ban is temporary but may be extended if hazardous sea conditions persist. Residents are urged to cooperate with authorities and avoid restricted areas during this period.

According to the directives of the Punjab government, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was imposed from June 5 to June 11 to maintain public peace and safeguard the lives of citizens during the Eid al-Adha holidays.

The notification was issued because of the reports associated with Eid al-Adha celebration practices, which are not safe and unhygienic.

The Punjab government has announced several guidelines to ensure public safety, hygiene, and order during the upcoming Eid occasion.

According to the notification, animal remains, such as heads and trotters, cannot be burnt in public spaces. Also, animal waste and offal are prohibited from being discarded in drains, manholes, canals, or other water bodies to stop contamination.

The Home Department has instructed all district administrations and law enforcement agencies to impose the restrictions and take legal action against any violations.