Karachi Earthquakes: Three low-intensity earthquakes shake the city in 24 hours

Three low-intensity earthquakes within 24 hours hit In Pakistan's Karachi on Monday, with the first one being reported at around 1 am. As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the tremors were felt in Karachi's Gadap and Quaidabad areas. In the last 24 hours, Karachi has been struck by three low-intensity earthquakes.(Representational)

As per PMD, the first earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Karachi's Gadap at 1:05 am on Monday. This was followed by a second jolt of magnitude 3.6 at the same location.

PMD official Sarfaraz Khan, cited in a PTI news agency report, added that a third earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck Karachi's Quaidabad area on Monday morning.

Ahead of Monday's low-intensity earthquakes, as per Dawn, Quaidabad residents had experienced another earthquake of 3.6 magnitude at 5:33 PM on Sunday.

As per local reports, the tremors were also felt in Khokhrapar, Malir, Landhi, Future Mor, Gul Ahmed, and Hospital Chowrangi. As of now, no loss of life or property has been reported due to the recent earthquakes.

Last week also Pakistan reported at least three earthquakes, with all of them being of over magnitude 4.

Pakistan reports frequent low-intensity earthquakes

Due to its location on three major tectonic plates - the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian - and its five seismic zones, Pakistan is prone to many earthquakes.

In the first half of February, Dawn reported that the PMD recorded around 20 low-intensity earthquakes with an average of more than one tremor each day.

In April, Pakistan also reported jolts in parts of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

In May, Pakistan was struck by at least seven earthquakes, ranging from magnitude 4.2 to 4.9.

Citing experts, news agency PTI has said that such low-intensity seismic activities often prevent high-grade earthquakes by "releasing accumulated energy within the tectonic plates."

