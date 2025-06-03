Pakistani media entrepreneur arrested in Karachi for assaulting Hindu man over minor accident

A media entrepreneur in Pakistan's Karachi was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a Hindu man and his sister following a minor road accident, police said. Along with the media entrepreneur, his accomplices were also arrested late Monday in Karachi.(Pixabay/Representative)

The Karachi-based media entrepreneur has Salman Farooq.

Along with Salman Farooq, his accomplices were also arrested late Monday in Karachi after video clips of the man being brutally beaten surfaced and caused an outrage on social media, according to a PTI news agency report.

What happened

According to the First Information Report (FIR) cited in the report, the incident took place on Sunday at Defence Society Ittehad area.

Sudhair Dhun Raj had picked up his sister, Kalpana, who works at a beauty parlour, and was en route to collect their youngest sibling when his motorcycle brushed against Salman Farooq’s car.

Farooq and his armed aides then thrash Raj, despite his apologies and Kalpana's pleas for mercy.

Muhammad Saleem, a witness, reportedly came forward, prompting the police to take action against Farooq, who owns a media production and distribution company.

The news agency reported that the siblings were initially hesitant to speak out, however, on they later decided to come forward after the FIR was filed based on Saleem’s complaint.

The siblings are residents of the impoverished Ranchore Lines area.

The FIR filed in the case includes charges of issuing death threats, physical assault, harassment of a woman, and verbal abuse.

In an unrelated incident, a woman belonging to the minority Hindu community in Pakistan was allegedly kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man, her family claimed last week.

The abducted woman’s family has appealed to the government and authorities to recover her in Dighri area of Mirpurkhas in the southern Sindh province on Wednesday, May 28.

The husband of the woman and her four children came to the offices of the Darawar Ittehad Pakistan in Mirpurkhas to plead their case, according to PTI.

Shiva Kaachi, who heads an NGO which fights for the welfare and rights of minorities particularly Hindus, said the woman was kidnapped, then forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man named Shehbaz Khashkheli.