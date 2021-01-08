e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pakistani PM Imran Khan asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

Pakistani PM Imran Khan asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

Hundreds of mourners, who despite harsh cold weather have been rallying in Quetta at the miners’ coffins, want Prime Minister Imran Khan to personally visit them to assure their protection.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 15:19 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Quetta
Shiite Muslims chant slogans during a sit-in to protest the killing of coal mine workers by gunmen near the Machh coal field, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Shiite Muslims chant slogans during a sit-in to protest the killing of coal mine workers by gunmen near the Machh coal field, in Lahore, Pakistan. (AP)
         

Pakistan’s prime minister Friday appealed the protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group to his visit to the mourners, saying such a demand amounted to blackmailing the country’s premier.

Hundreds of mourners, who despite harsh cold weather have been rallying in Quetta at the miners’ coffins, want Prime Minister Imran Khan to personally visit them to assure their protection. They have vowed they were ready to continue their protest for 100 days if Khan does not accept their key demand.

“No premier of any country should be blackmailed like this,” Khan said from Islamabad in televised remarks.

Under Islamic tradition, burials take place as quickly as possible after death. But Shiites from Hazara community for the straight sixth day continued their sit-in, refusing to bury the miners who were killed on Sunday after being abducted near the Machh coal field, 48 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan.

Khan, speaking from Islamabad in televised remarks, said his government had accepted all of the demands of mourners, except that the dead would be buried when he personally visits them to assure their protection. He said he could travel to Quetta today to meet with the relatives of miners if they bury the miners first.

Shiites rejected Khan’s offer, saying their protest will continue.

More than 2,000 residents and relatives began their protest after IS militants abducted and then shot and killed the miners in Baluchistan province. Police video of the bodies revealed the miners were blindfolded and had their hands tied behind their backs before being shot.

The Sunni IS affiliate claimed responsibility and since then authorities have been raiding militant hideouts to trace and arrest those who orchestrated the killing of miners, although Khan insist Pakistan’s neighbor India was behind the violence in Baluchistan. Khan has not shared any evidence to back up his claim.

tags
top news
Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Delhi govt announces 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK
Delhi govt announces 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK
Priyanka Gandhi slams NCW member over Budaun rape
Priyanka Gandhi slams NCW member over Budaun rape
Farm laws: Centre, farmers’ unions leaders begin eighth round of talks
Farm laws: Centre, farmers’ unions leaders begin eighth round of talks
Elon Musk is world’s wealthiest: 9 other richest people on the planet
Elon Musk is world’s wealthiest: 9 other richest people on the planet
One ‘Republican’ to another: Athawale slams Trump over siege
One ‘Republican’ to another: Athawale slams Trump over siege
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In