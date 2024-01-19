Pakistan-Iran attack LIVE Updates: Concerned about escalating tensions, says US
Pakistan-Iran attack LIVE Updates: Three women and four children were among those killed in the Pak strikes.
Pakistan-Iran attack LIVE Updates: Nine people were killed in retaliatory attacks by Pakistan on a border region in Iran's southeast on Thursday, escalating regional tensions.
Three women and four children were among those killed in the strikes, according to the deputy provincial governor of Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province.
The development comes two days after Iran carried out strikes against "terrorist" targets in Pakistan which left at least two children dead. Islamabad expelled the Iranian envoy to the country and recalled its ambassador from Tehran.
Meanwhile, amid tensions between Iran and Pakistan, the US is concerned about the escalating tensions in the region and has urged restraint on all sides, US State Department of State Matthew Miller said.
Iran and Pakistan share around 900-km border that enables militants to move freely between nations. Notably, it was the first missile attack on Iranian soil since the end of the gruelling eight-year Iran-Iraq War in 1988.
The attack and counter-attack raise the threat of violence spilling over to other parts of the Middle East, which is already reeling under the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.
- Jan 19, 2024 11:27 AM IST
Pakistan PM to hold national security review on Friday on Iran standoff
Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar has summoned a meeting of top civilian and military leaders on Friday for a national security review following the standoff with Iran, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi told Reuters.
Pakistan launched strikes on separatist militants inside Iran on Thursday, in a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.Jan 19, 2024 11:06 AM IST
Iran-Pakistan flare-up rooted in restive borderlands, not Mideast strife
An Iranian strike on Pakistan this week that drew a rapid military riposte and raised fears of greater regional turmoil was driven by Iran's efforts to reinforce its internal security rather than its ambitions for the Middle East, according to three Iranian officials, one Iranian insider and an analyst.
Both the heavily-armed neighbours, oftentimes at odds over instability on their frontier, appear to want to try to contain the strains resulting from the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years, two analysts and two of the officials said.
Iran sent shockwaves around the region on Tuesday with a missile strike against what it described as hardline Sunni Muslim militants in southwest Pakistan. Two days later, Pakistan in retaliation attacked what it said were separatist militants in Iran - the first air strike on Iranian soil since the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.Jan 19, 2024 10:43 AM IST
Islamabad on ‘extremely’ high alert after Pakistan's tit-for-tat strikes on Iran
Islamabad is on “extremely” high alert after Pakistan launched strikes on separatist militants inside Iran on Thursday, in a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory. Read moreJan 19, 2024 10:30 AM IST
Iran-Pakistan battle theatre: How will it impact India?
The reason why Iran attacked Pakistan will be explained when the Iranian national security advisor visits India either this month or early February. But Iran was at the receiving end of attacks by this terrorist group Jaish-al-Adl. In 2013, this group had abducted the Iran Revolutionary Guards during cross border raids. Read moreJan 19, 2024 10:27 AM IST
Why are Iran and Pakistan fighting, and will the conflict escalate?
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed deep concerns over the exchange of military strikes between Iran and Pakistan and urged both countries to exercise maximum restraint to avoid a further escalation of tensions. The Iranian airstrike inside Pakistan's territory and a rapid military riposte by Islamabad have deepened worries about Middle East instability that have spread since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October. Read moreJan 19, 2024 10:20 AM IST
Concerned about escalating tensions in region...urge restraint: US on Iran-Pakistan row
Amid tensions between Iran and Pakistan, the US is concerned about the escalating tensions in the region and has urged restraint on all sides, US State Department of State Matthew Miller said on Thursday (local time).
While addressing a press briefing, Miller said there is no need for escalation in the matter. He said that the US has noted the Pakistani government's comments about the importance of "cooperative relations between Pakistan and its neighbours.
