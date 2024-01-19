Pakistan-Iran attack LIVE Updates: Concerned about escalating tensions, says US

Pakistan-Iran attack LIVE Updates: Nine people were killed in retaliatory attacks by Pakistan on a border region in Iran's southeast on Thursday, escalating regional tensions. Miniature soldiers are seen in front of Iranian and Pakistani flags in this illustration taken,(REUTERS)

Three women and four children were among those killed in the strikes, according to the deputy provincial governor of Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province.

The development comes two days after Iran carried out strikes against "terrorist" targets in Pakistan which left at least two children dead. Islamabad expelled the Iranian envoy to the country and recalled its ambassador from Tehran.

Meanwhile, amid tensions between Iran and Pakistan, the US is concerned about the escalating tensions in the region and has urged restraint on all sides, US State Department of State Matthew Miller said.

Iran and Pakistan share around 900-km border that enables militants to move freely between nations. Notably, it was the first missile attack on Iranian soil since the end of the gruelling eight-year Iran-Iraq War in 1988.

The attack and counter-attack raise the threat of violence spilling over to other parts of the Middle East, which is already reeling under the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.