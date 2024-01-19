Islamabad on ‘extremely’ high alert after Pakistan's tit-for-tat strikes on Iran. Top updates

Islamabad is on “extremely” high alert after Pakistan launched strikes on separatist militants inside Iran on Thursday, in a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory. Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch speaks during a media briefing in Islamabad on January 18.(AFP)

Amid escalating tensions between the neighbours, a top Pakistani security source, as reported by news agency Reuters said anymore "misadventure" from the Iranian side will be met forcefully.

At least nine people were killed in the strikes in the restive Sistan-Balochistan province, most of them women or children, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

Top updates on Pakistan-Iran fighting: