Pakistan's caretaker PM predicts what will happen next: ‘Pull and push…’

Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan's caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that he anticipated a coalition government in the country as there is a high possibility of a hung Parliament. As votes are still being counted two days after the general election, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that blocking communication channels and social media had no political motive as it was done because of the security situation. The comments come as jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party accused the authorities of deliberately suspending the internet in an attempt to rig elections in favour of his rival Nawaz Sharif and his party PML-N.

“Our responsibility as a caretaker government was to ensure security, and ahead of the elections, two terrorist incidents in Balochistan province occurred, which reminded the people of the real-time threat,” he said.

Commenting on the suspension of the mobile services, he said that authorities had to block the communication channels “otherwise, they did not have any political motive whatsoever.”

Pakistan has “a transitional and evolving democracy", he said accepting army's involvement in elections in the past.

“No one could deny it" and “when there was a transition of power to the civilian government, there had always been pull and push. In my view, they (political parties) should keep the larger interests of the population in mind while negotiating this power framework structure. One was the reference to the constitution, and the other was the existing pragmatic exercises,” he said.

Pakistan Elections 2024: What results have shown so far?

Independents backed by Imran Khan's PTI won 01 seats in the National Assembly, followed by Nawaz Sharif's PML-N with 73 seats and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 54 seats. Among smaller parties Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) won 17. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the result of only 255 out of 265 seats.