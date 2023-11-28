close_game
close_game
News / World News / Pakistan's Karachi is world's 3rd most polluted city. Officials' solution: Masks

Pakistan's Karachi is world's 3rd most polluted city. Officials' solution: Masks

ANI |
Nov 28, 2023 10:12 PM IST

Presently, Karachi ranks as the world's third-worst city for air quality according to IQ Air.

Karachi's deteriorating air quality has prompted Sindh caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, to advocate for widespread usage of masks, ARY News reported.

People are silhouetted as they row team boats amid smog, as air pollution levels rise in Karachi, Pakistan, (REUTERS)
People are silhouetted as they row team boats amid smog, as air pollution levels rise in Karachi, Pakistan, (REUTERS)

In a statement from the Chief Minister's House, he emphasises the need for students in educational institutes to wear masks, safeguarding against smog-related health issues.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Beyond individual measures, the chief minister urges a collective shift from car-centric infrastructure. He advocates investing in public transport and pedestrian-friendly alternatives, aiming to address the root causes of escalating air pollution, according to ARY News.

Presently, Karachi ranks as the world's third-worst city for air quality, according to IQ Air. This development coincides with severe smog affecting various parts of the country, particularly Punjab, with Lahore repeatedly topping the global air pollution charts.

ALSO READ| Interpol chief: Can't do much more to stop abuse of 'red notices'

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reveals alarming levels, reaching 151-200, categorised as unhealthy. Further escalation, ranging from 201 to 300, is considered more harmful, while AQI exceeding 300 is deemed extremely hazardous.

Winter exacerbates air quality issues, causing dense atmospheric particles, laden with carbon and smoke, to settle. The impact of this pollution, stemming from factors like burning crop remnants, industrial emissions, and combustion of coal, garbage, oil, or tyres, persists from the onset of winter throughout the season.

The plea for mask usage aligns with broader concerns about environmental sustainability and public health. As regions grapple with escalating pollution levels, the focus on preventive measures and sustainable urban development becomes increasingly urgent, ARY News reported.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out