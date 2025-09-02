Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir to join Kim, Putin among world leaders at China military parade

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend China’s military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Second World War and the War of Resistance against Japan, in Beijing on Wednesday (September 3, 2025). Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.(Reuters)

The event will see participation from around 26 foreign leaders, underscoring Beijing’s push to project its military and diplomatic influence on the global stage.

According to China’s State Council, dignitaries from Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America have been invited to the commemorative parade at Tiananmen Square, which will showcase the People’s Liberation Army’s latest weapons and military capabilities.

Among those attending are Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and several heads of government from Central Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Sharif’s presence highlights the deepening of Pakistan-China ties, particularly after a series of recent engagements on trade, security, and infrastructure.

Earlier in August, Reuters reported that Chinese and Pakistani officials held talks on expanding cooperation in agriculture and mining, sectors Beijing views as key to the next phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s powerful army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is also expected to attend the parade. Reports suggest that Munir could draw as much attention as the prime minister, reflecting the military’s central role in shaping Islamabad’s relations with Beijing.

The parade, attended by world leaders and watched by millions globally, is expected to serve as both a display of China’s growing defence power and a reminder of its wartime legacy.

SCO Summit

The military parade comes against the backdrop of the recently concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in the port city of Tianjin, where India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that terrorism remains a challenge for all of humanity, and that “double standards” won’t be accepted.

“In the fight against terrorism, India stands firm on unity, and the SCO has an important role,” PM Modi said in his plenary address on Monday. “India has taken the lead in the fight against terror outfits…and we oppose any kind of terror-financing. We have recently seen the brutal Pahalgam attack… I thank all the friendly countries who stood with us…”