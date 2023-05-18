‘33 years of an amazing life’, Manhattan's iconic red-tailed hawk, Pale Male dies

Pale Male, the renowned red-tailed hawk of Manhattan who'd made the city his home for over thirty years, passed away. A veritable celebrity, Pale Male inspired numerous news articles, three books, a documentary, and even a PBS television special throughout his life. Wildlife rehabilitator Bobby Horvath, who announced the sad news via Facebook, estimated Pale Male's age at around 33 years. Manhattan's iconic red-tailed hawk, Pale Male dies(Bobby Horvath)

Pale Male was discovered, ill and grounded, in Central Park by Horvath. Despite efforts to save him, including a trip to the vet and a small meal, the famed bird of prey couldn't be revived. "We hoped for any improvement, but sadly it was not meant to be," Horvath stated in his social media post. Bloodwork suggested Pale Male had succumbed to "severe renal failure likely due to age."

Birdwatchers, tourists, and New Yorkers alike had been captivated by Pale Male since his first sighting as a juvenile in 1991 in Central Park. Wall Street Journal columnist and fellow birder Marie Winn coined his name due to his unusually light plumage. Winn's book, "Red-Tails in Love," published in 1999, featured Pale Male, one of the first red-tailed hawks to permanently settle in the Big Apple.

"Pale Male was the inspiration for thousands not only in New York City but worldwide to begin birding or photography," Horvath posted. His influence extended from amateurs to professional photographers, as well as locals and tourists who just wanted a glimpse of the renowned hawk.

Pale Male's celebrity status went beyond the birding community when in 2004, he and his mate were ousted from their Fifth Avenue residence. After building a nest on a 12th-floor ledge of a luxurious apartment, the co-op board voted to remove the nest, leading to widespread outrage among New Yorkers. Notably, actor Mary Tyler Moore, a resident of the building, protested the decision, leading to its reversal and the addition of a metal "cradle" to support future nests.

Despite the upheaval, Pale Male returned, rebuilt his nest, and continued to mate and produce offspring for many more years. By 2010, he had sired around 23 chicks, with experts claiming nearly all the city's hawks were related to him.

Pale Male was a beloved city icon, predating other viral sensations like the pizza rat or the 'hot' Mandarin duck. "He was not only the world's most famous red-tailed hawk, but he was probably the world's most famous bird, one that people knew by name," said David Barrett, operator of several birding Twitter accounts.

Pale Male's longevity has raised some eyebrows, given he lived a decade past the average lifespan for his species. Some have even speculated that the true Pale Male may have passed away years ago, with one of his offspring taking his place. However, Horvath, who had Pale Male's remains, stands by his belief that the deceased hawk is the one he's been tracking for 20 years, a sentiment shared by Jessica Wilson, the executive director of New York City Audubon.

Regardless of the debates surrounding his identity, Pale Male's legacy in the heart of New York City lives on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON