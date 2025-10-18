Palestinian embassy says Egypt-Gaza's Rafah border crossing to reopen on Monday
Reuters |
Updated on: Oct 18, 2025 09:16 pm IST
The Rafah border crossing, which has been largely closed since May 2024, will allow Palestinians residing in Egypt to return to Gaza.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.