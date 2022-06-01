Home / World News / Palestinian woman with knife killed after approaching Israel soldier
world news

Palestinian woman with knife killed after approaching Israel soldier

The Palestinian health ministry said the woman died from a bullet to her torso, identifying her as Ghofran Warasnah. The Palestinians' official news agency Wafa said she was 31.
The Palestinian health ministry said Ghofran Warasnah died from a bullet to her torso.(Representative image)
The Palestinian health ministry said Ghofran Warasnah died from a bullet to her torso.(Representative image)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:26 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian woman after she approached a soldier with a knife in the southern West Bank, the army said Wednesday, with Palestinian officials pronouncing her dead.

A statement from the army said the "attempted stabbing" took place near Al Aroub camp, north of the city of Hebron.

"An assailant armed with a knife advanced toward an IDF soldier who was conducting routine security activity on Route 60. The soldiers responded with live fire," the army said.

"No IDF injuries were reported."

The Palestinian health ministry said the woman died from a bullet to her torso, identifying her as Ghofran Warasnah. The Palestinians' official news agency Wafa said she was 31.

Nineteen people, mostly Israeli civilians -- including 18 inside Israel and a West Bank Jewish settler -- have been killed in attacks by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs since late March.

Israeli security forces have responded with raids inside Israel and the West Bank, particularly in the flashpoint northern district of Jenin. Three Israeli Arab attackers and a police commando have died.

Thirty-six Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank -- suspected militants but also non-combatants, including a journalist who was covering a raid in Jenin and bystanders.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of war, President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

    French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron

    A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.

  • The wreckage of the crashed Tara Air aircraft located at Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang

    Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority

    The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.

  • The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.

    Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt

    The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.

  • China’s foreign minister Wang Yi (left) and Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama address a press conference at the Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Suva, Fiji, on Monday. (AP)

    Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through

    China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.

  • Russian forces intensified attacks on Monday to capture Sievierodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine's southeastern Donbas region.

    UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers

    Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out