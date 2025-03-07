Paris' busiest train station shut after World War II bomb found on tracks

Traffic at Paris' Gare du Nord train station has been halted after an unexploded World War II bomb was discovered on the tracks leading to France’s busiest rail terminal, officials confirmed. Gare du Nord is one of Paris' busiest terminals.(X/@AFPfr)

The explosive device was found in the middle of the tracks overnight during routine maintenance work in the suburb of Saint-Denis, according to the French national railway company, SNCF. The suburban RER B train service confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the bomb dated back to the Second World War.

Following the discovery, French authorities quickly halted all train traffic to and from Gare du Nord, including high-speed TGV and Eurostar services. The terminal, which accommodates approximately 700,000 passengers daily, saw major disruptions as police and bomb disposal experts worked to neutralize the threat.

According to Eurostar’s official website, at least three morning departures were canceled as a precaution. Passengers traveling to London, Brussels, and other destinations faced significant delays.

Authorities have yet to confirm the origins of the bomb, though unexploded ordnance from World War II is occasionally unearthed in Europe during construction and maintenance work.