Paris tightens security for UEFA France-Israel football match after Amsterdam violence

The Paris Police said 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for the France-Israel football match to ensure security at the stadium and on public transportation, days after Israeli fans were allegedly assaulted in Amsterdam. Protesters take part in a Pro-Palestinian demonstration on Dam Square in Amsterdam on November 10. The protest was taking place while an emergency ordinance and demonstration ban are in place in the city. These were previously deployed following tensions and violence surrounding supporters of Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv. (AFP)(AFP)

France and Israel will face off in a UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, which French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to attend, according to the Elysee presidential palace.

On Sunday, Israel’s National Security Council warned its citizens abroad to steer clear of sports and cultural events, including the match in Paris and to be vigilant against violent attacks “disguised as demonstrations.”

Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez told French news broadcaster BFM TV, “There’s a context, tensions that make that match a high-risk event for us,” adding that authorities “won't tolerate” any violence.

Nuñez said that 2,500 police officers would be assigned to secure the Stade de France stadium, located north of Paris, with another 1,500 officers patrolling the city and public transportation.

“There will be an anti-terrorist security perimeter around the stadium,” said Nuñez, adding that security checks will be “reinforced” with systematic pat-downs and bag searches.

According to Dutch authorities, Israeli fans were assaulted last week after a soccer game in Amsterdam by groups of young people reportedly incited by social media calls to target Jewish individuals.

On Monday, dozens of people armed with sticks and firecrackers set a tram on fire in Amsterdam, as the city faces rising tensions following last week's violence targeting fans of an Israeli soccer club.

Police added that the fire was swiftly extinguished, and riot officers cleared the area. Online images showed individuals damaging property and igniting firecrackers.

Although it remains unclear who instigated the violence or if it was connected to last week’s events, police noted the heightened tension following Thursday's clashes, where five people were hospitalised and dozens detained after the Maccabi Tel Aviv-Ajax match. According to Amsterdam's mayor, groups of youths on scooters and foot targeted Israeli fans, assaulting them before fleeing from police.

Dutch Police announced five new arrests on Monday as part of their investigation into the earlier violence. The suspects, aged between 18 and 37, are from Amsterdam and surrounding cities. Four of the suspects remain in custody, while the fifth has been released but still remains a suspect.

With AP inputs