e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Partition Museum to ink pact with Manchester Museum

The partnership is due to be announced in New Delhi during the forthcoming visit of Andy Burnham (Labour), mayor of Greater Manchester, as part of the Manchester India Partnership that seeks to further links between the city and India.

world Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:26 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Amritsar-based Partition Museum is entering into a five-year partnership with the Manchester Museum (in the picture) following the co-curation earlier this year of the exhibition, ‘Jallianwala Bagh 1919: Punjab Under Siege’ to mark 100 years of the massacre.
Amritsar-based Partition Museum is entering into a five-year partnership with the Manchester Museum (in the picture) following the co-curation earlier this year of the exhibition, ‘Jallianwala Bagh 1919: Punjab Under Siege’ to mark 100 years of the massacre.(Photo: Instagram/mcrmuseum)
         

The Amritsar-based Partition Museum is entering into a five-year partnership with the Manchester Museum following the co-curation earlier this year of the exhibition, ‘Jallianwala Bagh 1919: Punjab Under Siege’ to mark 100 years of the massacre.

The partnership is due to be announced on October 10 in New Delhi during the forthcoming visit of Andy Burnham (Labour), mayor of Greater Manchester, as part of the Manchester India Partnership that seeks to further links between the city and India.

The memorandum of understanding is to be signed by Wendy Gallagher of the Manchester Museum and Mallika Ahluwalia, co-founder of the Partition Museum, people behind the project said on Saturday.

Esme Ward, director of Manchester Museum, said: “Whilst working with the Partition Museum it became clear we are fellow travellers with a shared vision and values. We recognise museums can make a difference by bringing new perspectives to the fore and look forward to continuing to learn from each other.”

Kishwar Desai, chair of the Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust that set up the Partition Museum, added: “We truly appreciate the partnership we have developed with the Manchester Museum, especially as we explore different aspects of our joint colonial history”.

“We look forward to fresh scholarship on an often contested past, fresh methodology of presentation and renewed understanding between the two countries through these two Museums”.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 15:26 IST

tags
top news
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:01 IST
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party ahead of state polls
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party ahead of state polls
Oct 05, 2019 17:04 IST
29 arrested in Mumbai’s Aarey, Cong attacks PM Modi’s stand on environment
29 arrested in Mumbai’s Aarey, Cong attacks PM Modi’s stand on environment
Oct 05, 2019 13:21 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate 3 projects, sign pacts after Delhi meet
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate 3 projects, sign pacts after Delhi meet
Oct 05, 2019 16:58 IST
Delhi Metro vibrations, noise shake up residents; experts roped in
Delhi Metro vibrations, noise shake up residents; experts roped in
Oct 05, 2019 06:18 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 13:23 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News