Peace with India possible only through dialogue, says Pak army chief

The peaceful resolution of disputes between Pakistan and India, including Kashmir, is only possible through a comprehensive and meaningful dialogue, Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said.



“It is our sincere belief that the route to peaceful resolution of Pak-India disputes - including the core issue of Kashmir - runs through comprehensive and meaningful dialogue,” he said while addressing a passing out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul on Saturday.

“While such dialogue is no favour to any party, it remains the inevitable precursor to peace across the region. Pakistan remains committed to such a dialogue, but only on the basis of sovereign equality, dignity and honour,” he said.

Pakistan is a peace-loving country and seeks harmonious and peaceful coexistence with all countries, especially its neighbours, he said, but warned: “However, this desire for peace must not, in any sense, be construed as a sign of weakness.”

“Our valiant Armed forces are fully prepared to respond across the full spectrum of threat in a befitting manner.”

Bajwa said Pakistan’s enemies knew that they could not beat it fair and square, and had thus subjected it to a cruel, evil and protracted hybrid war.

“They are trying to weaken our resolve by weakening us from within. Had it been any nation than ours, it would have disintegrated by now.

“But since we enjoy complete confidence and support of our nation, we have defeated every move of these inimical forces and will continue to do so,” he said.

The general said Pakistan and its military are totally united and focused towards eradication and elimination of terrorism. He claimed Pakistan has eliminated almost all organised terrorist presence and infrastructure from its soil as a result of past and ongoing operations.

“We are now going after the residual and scattered traces of this menace under the banner of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad,” he said, describing it as not merely an operation, but “a concept, a resolve and a commitment of the nation to eradicate tumult from its soil.”

Bajwa also raked up the Kashmir issue, expressing “complete political and moral support” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Those peace-loving innocent citizens are being subjected to one of the worst form of state terrorism. It is high time for the world community to wake up and play its positive role to bring peace to that unfortunate part of the subcontinent,” he said.