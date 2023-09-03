Pentagon releases new UFO website - A ‘one-stop shop’ for declassified UAP-related information

The Pentagon's office responsible for investigating unidentified flying objects (UFOs), officially known as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), has introduced a new website aimed at providing the public with access to declassified information about these mysterious sightings. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 31: Defense Department spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder holds a press conference at the Pentagon on August 31, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Ryder spoke on the second anniversary of the military withdraw of Afghanistan and gave an update on the newly established website where U.S. government and military personnel can report UAP and UFO sightings.(Getty Images via AFP)

The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) introduced this website as part of its mission to enhance transparency regarding UAPs. The website, described as a "one-stop shop" for UAP-related information, is set to become a go-to resource for both the curious public and government personnel.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, announced that the site would offer a treasure trove of data, including declassified photos and videos of resolved UAP cases. Furthermore, it will soon enable service members, federal employees, and contractors with "direct knowledge" of UAP-related government programs or activities to submit reports for review by AARO.

"The department is committed to transparency with the American people on AARO's work on UAPs," Ryder said.

Currently, the website features a welcome message from Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, AARO's director, along with brief descriptions of the office's mission and vision. It also offers a collection of videos depicting military encounters with UAPs, both resolved and unresolved. Additionally, the site presents a report on UAP reporting trends, revealing characteristics, altitudes, and hotspots commonly associated with these phenomena.

The site provides declassified information "to date," according to Ryder.

UAPs, often spotted in various environments, including the air, sea, and space, have remained enigmatic for years. A January report from the intelligence community reported over 500 UAP sightings since 2004, with many reports coming from U.S. Navy and Air Force aviators and operators.

Director Kirkpatrick stated in May that AARO had found "no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics."

The establishment of AARO, created through the annual defense policy bill in 2021, marks a significant step in UAP research. This year, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are pushing for more UAP disclosures, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Mike Rounds introducing an amendment to mandate the creation of a "UAP Records Collection."

The website's launch coincides with increasing bipartisan pressure for more information about UAPs. A recent congressional hearing featured former military personnel offering accounts of mysterious flying objects and alleged government cover-ups.

