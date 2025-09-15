‘People were filming, not helping’: Van driver recalls Delhi BMW accident rescue

Mohammad Gulfam, the van driver who rushed four injured people from Sunday’s BMW crash near Delhi's Dhaula Kuan to a hospital, said that the bystanders were busy filming the accident site instead of helping. Mohammad Gulfam (left), the van driver who rushed four injured people from Sunday’s BMW crash near Delhi's Dhaula Kuan to a hospital.(ANI and PTI)

Navjot Singh, 56, who worked as the deputy secretary in the economic affairs department of the finance ministry, was killed, and his wife, Sandeep Kaur sustained injuries after a speeding BMW rammed into their motorbike on the Ring Road on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking on the accident, Gulfam told news agency PTI that after the car collided with the divider, he stopped his van to help the victims, who were in critical condition.

"Many bystanders were recording videos of the accident site immediately after it happened, but did not help. I was driving a loading vehicle, stopped and rushed the injured to a hospital in Azadpur after the man and the woman in the car asked me to take them there," Mohammad Gulfam told PTI.

Gulfam said that the woman who was driving the car, involved in the accident, allegedly insisted that all the victims be taken to a hospital in Azadpur, around 22 kilometres away from the site of the accident.

The incident took place between 1.30 pm and 2 pm, near Dhaula Kuan. The driver, Gagan Preet Makkad, and her husband, Parikshit Makkar, also sustained injuried. Gagandeep Kaur has been arrested by the police.

"They were in a serious condition. I didn't wait for an ambulance. With the help of some people, I took them all to a hospital in Azadpur. After 20 to 25 minutes, the doctor declared Navjot Singh dead," he added.

Gulfam also said Singh's wife, despite her injuries, gave him their home address. "She was also severely injured. She gave me an address, so I came here to see their family. I tried to save all of them, but couldn't," he told PTI.

“Deliberately took to a hospital far away”: Family of deceased



Sandeep Kaur, the deceased's wife, has alleged that the woman driving the speeding BMW car took her and her husband to a faraway hospital despite pleas to take the couple to the nearest facility.

Kaur said when she gained consciousness, they were being taken in a van to the hospital. “I kept telling the woman who was in the van with us to take us to a nearby hospital, but she did not,” police quoted Kaur as saying in the first information report (FIR).

Kaur said that, while on the stretcher, she once again asked the woman to take them to a better hospital. The couple was eventually taken to a private hospital in Dwarka, where she is now receiving treatment.

According to a police officer who was aware of the situation, the father of the accused has connections with one of the three owners of the hospital where the victims were initially taken.