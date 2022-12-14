Home / World News / Peru armed forces to take control of infrastructure as protests rage on

Peru armed forces to take control of infrastructure as protests rage on

Published on Dec 14, 2022 10:34 AM IST

Protests In Peru: The government will also declare the country's highway system under a state of emergency.

Protests In Peru: Tear gas is returned to police trying to break up supporters of ousted President Pedro Castillo at plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru.(AP)
Peru's armed forces will take control of the "protection" of key infrastructure like airports and hydroelectric plants as protests continue across the country, the country's defense minister said Tuesday.

The government will also declare the country's highway system under a state of emergency in order to guarantee free transit, Defense Minister Alberto Otarola said.

